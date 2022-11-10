Joseph Reagan

The 11th hour has become synonymous with Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, in recognition of the document signed at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

In reality, the Armistice ending the “war to end all wars” was signed around 5 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. Over the course of the next six hours, nearly 3,000 men would lose their lives in the final hours of a war that had already claimed the lives of 20 million military personnel.

Joseph Reagan is the director of military and veterans outreach for Wreaths Across America. He has more than 10 years of experience working with leaders within government, nonprofit and Fortune 500 companies to develop sustainable strategies supporting national security and veterans health. He served eight years on active duty as an officer in the U.S. Army, including two tours to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division. He is a graduate of Norwich University, the oldest private military college in the country.

