One of the tenets of the First Amendment is that we have the right to speak without fear of retaliation from the federal government. We have come to extend this same expectation to other situations, as well, whether it be in a classroom, on the street corner protesting, or in the literature we choose to read and write.

The fact that this freedom has been extended to libraries — both public and school — shows how paramount it is to uphold this. It was the first addition to our country’s supreme law — that’s how important it is. While most people would agree that pornographic material does not belong in schools or be within direct access for children, the definition of pornographic is not something that seems to be a universal understanding.

Sarah Reilley was born and raised in Lander, Wyoming. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in English Education. She is a writer, editor, mother and former teacher.

