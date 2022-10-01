Ranked choice voting is having its biggest year ever. It’s growing in red, blue and purple states. It’s a nonpartisan reform that gives voters more choice and more voice and gives candidates incentives to run better campaigns. In short, it’s a better way to vote.

That’s why RCV is recommended by parliamentary guides like Robert’s Rules of Order and used for countless nongovernmental elections, from Canada’s largest conservative party in leadership elections to best picture at the Oscars. Students elect leaders with RCV at nearly 100 American colleges, reflecting its popularity with young voters.

Rob Richie is president and CEO of FairVote, a nonpartisan organization seeking better elections. Stan Lockhart, a former chair of the Utah Republican Party, heads Utah RCV. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

