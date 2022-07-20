Dean Ridings

Dean Ridings, CEO, America’s Newspapers

Thomas Jefferson famously declared, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Jefferson knew that local papers were vital to a thriving democracy, and that notion is as true today as it was at our nation’s beginning. Americans know it, too. They trust their local news outlets, even in this highly fractured and partisan time. Compared to national news, six in 10 Americans have more trust in local news to report on stories that affect their daily lives, and they are about twice as likely to trust local news to report on the information they need to vote.

Dean Ridings is CEO of America’s Newspapers, the trade association for thousands of newspapers across the United States. For more information, visit www.newspapers.org.

