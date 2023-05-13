Lauren Rivera

Lauren Rivera

Many parents want to find schools where their children will thrive. But for parents of children with disabilities, the stakes for finding a good school cannot be higher.

Parents’ concerns range from whether a school will have the right services and supports to help their child advance academically, to whether the school can keep their child physically safe. In some cases, having that information, which is not publicly accessible and often obtained through directly contacting school officials or participating in school tours, can be lifesaving. But discrimination can prevent families from gaining such crucial knowledge.

Lauren Rivera is a professor of management and organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Her research focuses on gatekeeping and inequality in education and employment. She is the author of the award-winning book “Pedigree: How Elite Students Get Elite Jobs.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus