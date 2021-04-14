Due to the unprecedented health care needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Wyoming have a special opportunity to purchase or change their health insurance coverage through the www.healthcare.gov marketplace through Aug. 15.
Additional changes allow many more people to qualify for low-cost plans, and the prices for these plans are cheaper than they have ever been. As of April 1, plan prices have gone down at least $50 per month. Four out of five people are now qualifying for a plan that has a monthly premium of less than $10 per month.
We are recommending anyone who currently has a plan, to log in to see if they qualify for additional discounts and if folks have looked into Marketplace insurance in the past and found the premiums to be to expensive, to take another look.
Enroll Wyoming is a grant-funded organization that provides free navigator services to help consumers learn about coverage options and compare health insurance plans online at www.healthcare.gov. Enroll Wyoming navigators can also help consumers enroll in a plan that best suits their needs.
The most convenient way to get help from an Enroll Wyoming navigator is to call Wyoming 211 (simply dial 211 or call 1-888-425-7138 and ask for help getting health insurance). In most circumstances, you will be able to speak to a navigator right away.
I am an Enroll Wyoming navigator working with Wyoming consumers in Laramie County. I am here to help anyone in this area compare insurance plans and/or sign up for coverage.
If you prefer to search on your own, you can review available plans at www.healthcare.gov. You can also get information by calling Wyoming 211 without providing personally identifiable information.
Why turn to the www.healthcare.gov marketplace for coverage? Plans offered by the marketplace are high quality and offer several benefits. For example, these plans do not penalize the person being insured for any pre-existing conditions. Another benefit is that the plans offer enrollees the opportunity to qualify for discounts or tax credits, which can make these plans much more affordable than other options.
Working with an Enroll Wyoming navigator or going to www.healthcare.gov can also ensure that your information is kept safe and secure while you obtain accurate, fair and impartial information about coverage.
Finally, anyone who experiences a life-changing event, such as loss of coverage, marriage/divorce or a change in income can apply for www.healthcare.gov coverage at any time during the year. Navigators are also available to help anyone in this circumstance.
Since 2013, Enroll Wyoming has helped thousands of Wyoming consumers obtain health insurance coverage, improving the lives of many individuals and families. We take great pride in the work we do to make Wyoming a better place, and hope you will contact us with any questions or if you need help getting coverage.