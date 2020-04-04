Wyoming is now the only state in the country that has not recorded any deaths from the coronavirus. But this is a time to take strong action, not to be lulled into complacency.
As the pandemic has progressed, there has been a tendency for people in every place to think, even as other countries or states or cities get slammed by the virus, that somehow their location is different. “Oh, it’s really bad in Italy, but they have so many old people. We only have a few cases; it’s not really a problem here. I don’t need to change my behavior. It’s just like the flu; everyone is overreacting.”
And people don’t take it seriously until they are sick themselves, or know someone who is in the hospital fighting to breathe or someone who has died.
But Italy was not unique in some way, just a little farther down the path we are all on. I can read Italian, and I’ve been reading about the progress of this merciless virus there since February. Lately, I have been reading the same articles in American newspapers that I saw in the Italian press weeks ago – nurses and doctors talking about not having enough masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, ethicists discussing how to decide who will have access to scarce ventilators and who will be sent home to die, family members describing how their loved ones spent weeks alone in the hospital, then died alone.
And, most chillingly, pictures of temporary morgues set up in random places, because there’s nowhere to put the dead and funeral homes can’t cremate bodies fast enough.
Because Wyoming is smaller, we may not have the stacks of coffins that we are seeing elsewhere. But a couple of dozen people getting very sick at one time would overwhelm local hospitals in some of the smaller nooks and crannies of the state as much as hundreds showing up in Brooklyn.
And because Wyoming will see cases spiraling when many other parts of the country have been deep in crisis for weeks, it will be even harder (and much more expensive) for us to access precious resources like masks, gloves and ventilators. So doing all we can to slow the growth of infections is very important for our small state.
Wyoming has been a bit late to the party compared to the rest of the country in its response to the virus. The governor didn’t declare a state of emergency and recommend school and business closures until several days after many other states had taken those actions. Unacast, a company that uses data from people’s cellphones to track their movements, gave Wyoming an “F” grade on the “Social Distancing Scorecard” it recently produced. Nationwide, people traveled an average of 40% less after the crisis started, but in Wyoming, travel actually went up by 6%.
Although there is currently no statewide stay-at-home order, Wyomingites as individuals have the power to change how this all plays out. You’ve heard the drill – keep trips to a minimum, don’t touch your face, don’t get closer than six feet to anyone who doesn’t live with you, wash your hands before and after you go out. Help seniors and people with health conditions so they don’t need to leave their homes at all.
When a big earthquake hit Japan in 2011, nearby places like Thailand suffered a devastating tsunami soon after. There was no warning, and people were swept into the ocean or drowned in their hotel rooms. Hawaii, on the other hand, knew several hours before that the wave was on its way. They were able to clear the beaches and evacuate the hotels. Tourists had time to pack up their belongings. When it hit, there were no babies ripped from their mothers’ arms.
Wyoming, the wave is coming. Let’s not waste the warning time we’ve been given.