There’s nothing sadder and more useless than a single dirty artificial flower next to a cemetery fence. Someone left this flower in memory of a person who mattered, and here it is now.
In Cheyenne, where wind is the soundtrack to everyday life, there are plenty of flowers next to cemetery fences. I walk a lot and have pondered this often. There are flowers of every size and color, many faded and bedraggled with wind and weather.
Sometimes the flowers are just outside the fence, but most often the wind has blown them right up against the inside of the fence. A couple of times in the past, I’ve picked up a pretty flower and stuck it into the top of the fence as I walked by, so it could be enjoyed.
A few days ago, there was a bouquet of orange roses on the ground. I put it into the top of the fence near 23rd and Pebrican, and the next day, it was still there. I pulled a few more nearby flowers through the fence and put them next to the bouquet, and without really deciding to, I found myself beginning to create a floral garland at the top of the fence.
I worked on the garland here and there over five days. It was wonderful to see something lovely begin to emerge, one dirty flower at a time. As I worked, I thought, this is to honor those who have passed on in the cemetery, and it’s also in recognition of those living who cared enough to bring flowers to lay on the grave of a dear one, only to see their kindness undone by the Wyoming wind.
On the third day, I realized I needed to be more organized. I brought a bag to hold flowers and my brother’s wire cutters, because some flowers were in duct-taped bouquets. My brother, who passed away in 2020, was the last of my immediate family. His birthday was May 3, and so my efforts became about remembering him, as well.
Of course, it was technically vandalism. In yarn bombing, which you can see in Denver, people wrap poles, trees and fences, among other public and private objects, in colorful knitting and crocheting. I started thinking of what I was doing as flower bombing. On May 4, it occurred to me that I had started on May 1 – May Day. I didn’t choose it consciously, but it is certainly an auspicious date to start a flower-bombing project.
A couple of people honked as they drove by, others stopped to chat. One man asked if I could create something similar on the fence next to where his mother lies.
The last touch was a pink butterfly, also pulled through the cemetery fence. As I contemplated the finished garland, I found all those different ragged flowers, which would never work in a carefully planned bouquet, together created something I found touching and more beautiful than I had expected. I saw it as an affirmation that the random and useless bits of a life that don’t seem to fit with each other can yet come together to make something wonderful.
A lot of things, like human life and flowers on top of fences, are pretty temporary. But some other things, like beauty, and people caring about each other, will never fade, nor blow away in the wind.
(Note: I finished the project, took pictures and wrote most of this on May 5. When I went by on May 6, the flowers had been taken down.)