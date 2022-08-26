Peter Roff

Marching in lockstep, the Democrats pushed a $700 billion spending bill through Congress, claiming it would reduce inflation. We know that to be a lie.

Independent analyses from the Congressional Budget Office, the Congressional Joint Tax Committee and Penn/Wharton all show the badly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act would do little to nothing to stop the rate of increase in the price of goods and services.

