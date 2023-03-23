As environmental groups dedicated to protecting our natural resources and wildlife, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), the Western Watershed Project, and nine other groups are deeply concerned about the hidden threat facing the sage grouse in Wyoming.

The Bureau of Land Management’s decisions to allow the undercutting of the species’ protections on an inordinate number of oil and gas sites has the potential to be devastating for these birds and the fragile sagebrush habitat they call home.

Chandra Rosenthal heads up the Colorado office of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility as Rocky Mountain PEER counsel.

Josh Osher is public policy director for the Western Watersheds Project.

