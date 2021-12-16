It is time for Wyoming’s state government to get Lean. If we have another budget session without including funds for Lean Training and Implementation, we are continuing to kick the can down the road.
A Lean program is not about cutting people. Lean is about removing the waste in a system. It is about making the various systems and processes more effective and efficient. Lean relies on the experts in the field – those closest to the work (the actual worker or employee) to identify and eliminate the wastes.
I know what you are thinking – efficient government … isn’t that an oxymoron?
Many states (as well as county and city governments) have very effective Lean programs. One of the leading states is Washington. Results Washington (please Google this organization to see some great government improvement results) has been improving the state government for several years. Each year, Washington has a large Lean conference, where city, county and state governments come together to learn from each other. The initiative is driven by the governor, who “owns” the program. This ownership level is one of the things that makes the program impactful. As the governor, he is serving as the chief innovation officer in the state, not delegating it to an underling.
I spoke to my state senator (too busy to be involved), and tried to contact my state representative (did not answer two emails). I spoke to one of the Gov. Mark Gordon’s policy advisers, who actually got excited about Lean. However, he left state government. I have talked personally to Gov. Gordon, who said that he is very interested in Lean. The governor told me that if it was not for COVID-19 that Wyoming would have a Lean program in state government.
Gov. Gordon is the only person in the state that can drive agencies and departments in directions that they may not be willing to go. I told the governor that, in some cases, it would take his “size 10” to get some state leaders to move forward. They are simply too comfortable with the way the state operates today. Comfort is our enemy.
The reality is that every organization needs to be dedicated to continuous improvement. Those that don’t change will simply die. This includes state government.
For success, all we have to do is look to the east, to the closest “red” state, Nebraska. They have had a very successful Lean program for several years. Gov. Gordon told me that he was aware of Nebraska’s success and that he would be open to learning from them. If you are interested, go to the Nebraska Center for Operational Excellence. Review the successes that Nebraska has had.
In the October 2021 presentation
“Leading Through Change,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “At the state of Nebraska, our mission is to create opportunity through more effective, more efficient and customer-focused state government. We want Nebraskans to spend less time standing in line, waiting for permits or filling out forms so that they can spend more time enjoying and growing the Good Life in our state.
“In order to accomplish this mission, we launched the Center of Operational Excellence (COE) in 2016 to change the culture in state government. The COE has been helping lead this change and train state teammates in process improvement. Since May 2016, the COE has facilitated 575 process improvement projects. Over 630,000 hours of work have been saved, which has allowed our team to put an even greater focus on customer service.” (This entire presentation can be downloaded from the Nebraska Center for Operational Excellence website.)
Imagine: Since May 2016, 575 process improvement projects. Over 630,000 saved hours. That equates to over 300 “man-years” of savings. That is a lot of waste. Everyone benefits – the state, the employees and the taxpayers. There is total alignment within the program.
Perhaps the key to Lean Implementation is the improved pride that our state employees can have in their work. These employees know that there is waste. They know that there is a better way to do their jobs. They would like their jobs to be easier. They would like to know how to fix broken processes. They would like to be able to have more pride in their work. They simply may not know how. They have not been engaged by their leaders to make systems improvements, nor have they been given the tools and training to start continuous improvements.
With employee engagement, there must be better tools and the training to use those tools. These tools and training are readily available in Wyoming, as well as in other states. We only have to ask for help. Other states will be very happy to help us. This was apparent with a lengthy phone call that Gov. Gordon’s ex-policy adviser had with a counterpart in Washington state.
The pride within state employees will grow by having the leadership, tools, training and skills to fix broken systems.
A few years ago, an improvement plan was taken within an agency within Wyoming state government. I will not mention the agency. Massive improvements were made. Here is the key finding for the project implementation from the project leader:
“The biggest lesson of this project was that people want to do a good job. Nobody desires to be bad at what they do, and because of that, people take pride in their work. They take pride even when their leadership has asked them, even with the best of intentions, to do the wrong things. A change in how people do their jobs needs to start with the systems and the tools that are in place. Without proper support, users become a part of flawed systems and unwittingly support them. The employees were victims of the process, just as much as the customers. By addressing the system, and not the people, and by offering transparency and inclusion along the way, the employees took ownership of the changes and helped to push the changes forward.”
Unfortunately, the state leader that implemented this program is no longer a Wyoming state employee. Instead, he chose to leave Wyoming state government, and now is driving improvements in another state. Perhaps we were not ready for dramatic change.
State employees will be more willing to stay with Wyoming state government if they have leadership encouraging and driving continuous improvement, they know that they have the ability to fix the problems, and they have the tools and training to do the job correctly. Ask states like Nebraska how the employee morale was before Lean and after the implementation of Lean. Morale has improved dramatically.
In Gov. Gordon’s recent budget proposal, his ideas included pay increases for state workers. He stated that “… the state will be unable to control its own destiny if it can’t find and keep talented people.” He also stated that his proposal intends to “reimplement a merit-based approach to pay.” There is no better way to reward state of Wyoming employees than by sharing any savings from implemented improvements with the employees of the agencies or departments that have improved their systems.
If we want to retain talented state employees, we must not only increase pay (including merit-based approaches), but also give the the state workers leadership that encourages change and the ability to improve the systems that often make their jobs difficult. Without the ability to drive change, the money will simply not be enough.
What’s the best way to move forward? The quickest and cheapest way, so that we are not “reinventing the wheel:”
1. Talk to Nebraska, Washington and other states. Ask for their suggestions on how to implement Lean. Spend time with these states. learning what worked for them and what didn’t work. These same issues will probably be present in Wyoming. Plan accordingly and move forward.
2. Do some test implementations in willing departments. It is important to “work with the willing,” and not let the naysayers kill a good program.
3. Learn from each test implementation. Adapt as necessary. Move forward.
4. Attend the various Lean conferences in Nebraska and Washington. Learn from people who have done this before.
5. Eliminate any agency/department leaders who do not embrace continuous improvement and employee engagement.
One problem that Wyoming seems to have is the “not invented here’ thought process. If we, in Wyoming, haven’t thought of the answer to a problem, there must not be an answer. We are not very willing to learn from others for implementation in Wyoming. We must overcome this mentality, and embrace learning from others.
The good news: the basics of Lean comes from Wyoming. Dr. W. Edwards Deming moved to Powell when he was 7 years old. He graduated from the University of Wyoming. Many of the leading continuous improvement programs in the world (Lean/Six Sigma/Total Quality Management/Innovation Engineering) are attributed to the teachings of Dr. Deming. He is the only person that is in the UW Hall of Fame for both the Engineering and Business schools.
For those who may not know, Dr. Deming is the person that helped rebuild Japan after World War II. He is credited with helping to build the Toyota Production System. Still today, one of the highest honors a business in Japan can achieve is the Deming Prize. Dr. Deming’s grandson, Kevin Cahill, is the CEO of the Deming Institute. He has been a keynote speaker at two events in Wyoming in recent years, including the Governor’s Business Forum. While we promote continuous improvement to Wyoming businesses, perhaps we do not embrace needed improvement in our government as much as we should.
Since the roots of these programs come from a “Wyoming boy,” can’t we implement programs that reduce the waste in state, county and city governments? Can’t we put more effectiveness into government? Can’t we improve government workers’ morale?
I agree with Gov. Gordon’s statements 100% – if we want to control our own destiny, we need talented state/county/city employees.
Now is the time to give those employees a leadership that embraces improvement, and provides the tools and training to help more effectively deliver services within Wyoming. Now is the time to invest in Wyoming’s state, county and city employees. Our state needs them. If we want the kind of win-win relationship between government employees and taxpayers, where the government employees are able to make improvements to deliver services in a faster and more effective manner, now is the time for Lean.
Please do not take my word for the power of Lean in government. Research the dramatic successes for yourself. Look at state programs like Nebraska, Washington and Colorado, as well as many city and county programs.