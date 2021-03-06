People around Cheyenne seem to understand that Wyoming would benefit from updating its Medicaid program to cover low-income residents. It would help people’s health, obviously, and it would help our economy, too.
Laramie County’s state legislators tend to get it. Republicans like Rep. Bill Henderson, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and Rep. John Romero-Martinez have all sponsored Medicaid expansion legislation. Democrats also support the issue.
But my local state representative, Jared Olsen, does not. For years, Rep. Olsen has taken a firm stance against accepting hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to ensure low-paid workers have access to affordable health care.
Olsen has argued on the House floor that the people he represents simply don’t want Medicaid expansion. He represents me, and I support it. I’ve always doubted that claim, since basically everyone I know also supports it.
So I was excited to learn that Rep. Olsen mailed out a survey last fall to voters in our district about health care. Among a handful of other questions, it asked: “Do you believe Wyoming should expand Medicaid coverage to include coverage for about 19,000 more low income [sic] residents?”
The survey was really a great idea. Rep. Olsen made extra effort to find out what the people in his district actually want. That’s what elected officials should do. I genuinely commend him for that. I had hoped the results of the survey would help Rep. Olsen come out in support of Medicaid expansion.
The problem is, when others have asked Rep. Olsen what the voters who took his survey said about Medicaid, he dodges the question. Or he simply doesn’t respond. And it’s not as though one or two people here have asked him. A lot have. I know, because I’ve spoken with them and seen the unanswered questions on his Facebook page.
So what gives? If Rep. Olsen had learned from his survey that people in his district don’t want Medicaid coverage for low-income workers in Wyoming, he would have happily shared this information. Wouldn’t he let folks know that his assumption was correct, that he’s in tune with his people, and he is therefore faithfully executing his duty?
Whatever the reason, this is not what he is doing.
Rep. Olsen is a champion of transparency. He believes that our government and our elected officials should conduct business in an open manner. He talks a lot about this at the Legislature.
This is one issue that he and I agree on wholeheartedly.
Today, I’m asking Rep. Olsen to be transparent about what he learned from his voter survey. As his constituent, as a Wyoming taxpayer and as someone who cares about health care, I’m asking Rep. Olsen: What do people in House District 11 think about Medicaid expansion? What did you find out from your survey?
The answer to that question is critical right now. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill – sponsor- ed by a Cheyenne Republican – to update the state’s Medicaid program. According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s recent estimates, this would provide health care access to roughly 24,000 people who make less than 138% of the federal poverty level – for instance, a single parent working full-time for $12 an hour.
Updating Wyoming’s Medicaid program was a good idea to begin with. For one thing, the federal government would cover 90% of the cost, while Wyoming would pay just 10%. That’s about a $10 million annual commitment from Wyoming.
Now, however, Congress is offering states that update their Medicaid programs additional funding as part of a COVID-19 relief package. According to analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, Wyoming would receive $120 million. That would be enough to cover the state’s portion of the cost for a decade. It would mean that Wyoming could extend Medicaid coverage to low-income residents without any additional state spending.
That’s why I’m curious about what Rep. Olsen found out from his voters via his survey. What do the people in his district – my district – think?
And, to be completely honest, I have a follow-up question for Rep. Olsen: If you found out that most people in your district support updating Wyoming’s Medicaid program, what would you do about it?