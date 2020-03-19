We are being bombarded with constant negative news about the health and economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis. We’ve all heard what we can do from a health standpoint – from personal hygiene to social distancing. But the crisis is hurting many of our neighbors right now, as businesses are reducing their levels of service and events are being canceled.
People are losing their livelihoods this week all over Cheyenne and Laramie County, while at the same time, they are dealing with new safety restrictions.
What are some proactive steps we can take to assist our neighbors and local businesses? If you have the means to do so, here are some positive steps you can take to help the situation:
Charities and human service organizations: Many charitable organizations will be stretched as they help take care of community members. Donate to these organizations, especially to area food banks and meal services. A good list to start with is at https://www.cheyenne.org/livelegendary.
Donate blood: Medical professionals are concerned that the coronavirus may reduce blood supplies, especially if more people become ill and are unable to donate. If you are healthy, you can donate to one of several blood banks in Laramie County.
Arts and entertainment: Many local arts and entertainment shows are being canceled. You can support the arts by making a donation to an arts organization or by becoming a season ticket holder. You can buy merchandise from an arts organization or from your favorite artists. Promote online tours of attractions and artist performances to your friends and family members via social media. If a show you planned to attend is canceled, consider not asking for a refund so that the organization can still benefit.
Hospitality and retail businesses: Restaurants, hotels and retail shops are being especially hard hit. These businesses are often the first to donate their services and goods for other charities – think of all the lodging, meals and gift baskets that fill the silent auctions at area fundraisers. Now it is their time of need.
Help local restaurants by ordering carryout or delivery meals. You can also buy Christmas, birthday and other gifts early, providing the businesses with much-needed cash now. Purchase meals, goods or services as donations for charities or for those in need. Write positive online reviews of your favorite businesses. Tipping is especially important during this time, so be generous when you can.
Elderly neighbors, “at risk” friends and families: Our elderly neighbors and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk from the coronavirus. Reach out to them to see how they are doing. To keep them safe, consider using phone or video calls instead of in-person visits. Offer to go to the grocery store for them, shovel their walk, simply have a nice chat or do any other needed errands. Or better yet, you can bring them a casserole or other prepared meals.
With schools being closed, parents may need extra help as they juggle work and child-care duties. You can offer assistance where you can, keeping in mind social distancing and good hygiene recommendations.
Be considerate: In all our interactions, let’s be understanding of the difficult circumstances that people are in. This applies to hourly workers, business owners, elected officials, and everyone making difficult decisions regarding layoffs, reduced hours, shutdowns, etc. Let’s remember that people are stressed and hurting, balancing their health care, economic, child care and other duties.
We are all fortunate to live in a great community filled with caring people, businesses and institutions. Let’s pull together and help each other right now so Cheyenne and Laramie County can emerge stronger than ever when this crisis is over.