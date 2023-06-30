No, state legislatures do not have almost unchecked authority regarding federal elections; state courts are empowered to decide whether the district lines legislators draw and the voting laws they write are consistent with state constitutions and legally created independent commissions and other entities having legitimate roles, as well.

That was the refreshingly sane ruling handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. It effectively upholds last year’s rejection right up through the New York Court of Appeals of the New York Legislature’s obnoxious partisan gerrymander last year on the ground that it flagrantly violated our state Constitution.

