Oil and gas development in Laramie County has increased exponentially over the past decade. As Wyomingites, we’re familiar with the economic boons this industry brings. Over half of our state’s revenue relies on the fossil fuel industry.

Taxes and royalties on fossil fuels fund our schools, and keep our hospitals open and our roads navigable. The oil and gas industry alone accounted for 26% of Wyoming’s GDP and employed 28,000 individuals in 2019.

Karl Schneider is a retired U.S. Air Force/Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 pilot, and served as a pilot for American Airlines. He moved to Wyoming in 1992 when he joined the Wyoming Air Guard. He lives just east of Cheyenne, and for the last couple years has served on the board of the Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition.

