Serrano, Antonio (2020, ACLU)

Following a radical Supreme Court term that had a devastating impact on abortion access, the separation of church and state, immigrants’ rights, privacy and more, it’s easy to feel powerless.

But we can still fight for our rights – starting in our own communities – at the ballot box.

Antonio Serrano is the ACLU of Wyoming’s advocacy director.

