From the sprawling mountain ranges to the grass plains to all the wide-open spaces in between, the frontier spirit of Wyoming can’t be beat. The rugged individuals who have carved out a life for themselves in Wyoming truly represent the American spirit, and life in the Equality State embodies the so-called “Cowboy Ethos” of respect, compassion and integrity.

At least that’s what the tourism ads will tell you.

Antonio Serrano is the ACLU of Wyoming’s advocacy director.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus