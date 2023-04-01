From the sprawling mountain ranges to the grass plains to all the wide-open spaces in between, the frontier spirit of Wyoming can’t be beat. The rugged individuals who have carved out a life for themselves in Wyoming truly represent the American spirit, and life in the Equality State embodies the so-called “Cowboy Ethos” of respect, compassion and integrity.
At least that’s what the tourism ads will tell you.
That’s not the Wyoming I grew up in. The Wyoming I grew up in has never wanted me here.
I was born in Cheyenne, but from a very young age, I was told to go back to my own country. Today, people will point at me and tell me to “go back to California.” Hurtful? Yes. Racist and bigoted? No doubt. But I’ve always been able to brush those comments off. Those fools, though loud and annoying, didn’t have any real power over me.
These days, I’m not so sure.
Over the past few years, we have seen a well-funded and well-organized movement working to build power and elect extremists in places of power — everywhere from school boards to the Legislature. These people claim to care about freedom, but they’re doing everything they can to impose their extreme beliefs on all of us, stripping rights away from the most marginalized Wyomingites. And that’s exactly what they tried to do — and had some success doing — during the 2023 legislative session. Let’s talk about it:
House Bill 152 and Senate File 109: Medical care should be guided by a patient’s health and well-being — not politicians. But as House Bill 152 and Senate File 109 were being debated, legislators put their own political agendas ahead of the testimony, advice and recommendations of our state’s medical professionals.
Senate File 133: Supporters claimed Senate File 133, legislation that bans transgender girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, was about was about promoting fairness in sports. But this is not about leveling the playing field, and it’s not about fairness in any way. It’s about erasing and excluding trans people from participation in any aspect of public life. They are trying to erase trans people from Wyoming.
Senate File 130 and House Bill 205: Two classroom censorship bills, Senate File 130 and House Bill 205, were debated, but didn’t pass during session. Both were blatant attempts to suppress speech about race that makes some people uncomfortable. Nobody is blaming anyone for the mistakes and injustices of the past, but if you’re actively working to cover up those injustices and erase the oppression and suffering of BIPOC people, you are a modern oppressor.
Senate File 166: How much are some Wyoming lawmakers willing to pay to promote their anti-immigrant and racist beliefs? Turns out, $5 million of your tax dollars. Senate File 166 would have sent more than $5 million out of state to support harmful and unnecessary immigration policies, like constructing of a permanent border between the United States and Mexico and transporting asylum seekers out of border states. We should be investing in our youth and in Wyoming’s future, but instead extremist lawmakers cannot resist the opportunity for political showboating.
Freedom does not mean taking away people’s right to make decisions about their bodies and health care like this. Freedom is not taking away a trans kid’s right to play sports. Freedom is not funding a wall to keep brown people out, and freedom is not erasing history and preventing progress by censoring what is taught in school.
So what does tomorrow look like? Tomorrow, we plot, plan and strategize. We think about the kind of Wyoming we want, and we organize to get it. Having your voice heard at the Legislature is a vital part of the fight for your rights, but it’s not where we win. The fight for your rights begins by organizing your community, building power and then taking that power to the ballot box.
Only then will we all live in the Wyoming that we proudly promote in the tourism ads.
Antonio Serrano is the ACLU of Wyoming’s advocacy director.