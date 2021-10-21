Fanned by anti-immigrant extremists – and based largely on myths about immigration’s effects on the nation’s security and economy – a powerful anti-immigrant movement has been seeking to curtail the rights of many people living in the United States.
But the fundamental protections of due process and equal protection embodied in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights apply to every person, regardless of immigration status.
Immigration issues have been at the forefront of our national dialogue for the last several years, and there have been a lot of changes recently.
Since taking office in January, the Biden administration has made numerous changes to United States immigration policy. From prioritizing certain non-citizens for enforcement and deprioritizing others to removing obstacles to receiving asylum and abolishing the Trump administration’s strict public charge rules, there’s a lot of new information immigrants need to understand. On top of that, several recent judicial decisions also have affected how immigration laws are being implemented.
We have been encouraged by President Biden’s rhetoric, which speaks of building a just and humane immigration system. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some.
But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to seek asylum along the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration made commitments to make the U.S. asylum system more humane, yet it’s doing the exact opposite by not phasing out Title 42, an obscure public health rule to turn away Haitian migrants seeking safety without due process and functionally, entirely.
And efforts to include a pathway to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants in a larger spending bill have faced obstacles. A Senate parliamentarian recently ruled for the second time that the immigration reform proposal isn’t compatible with the Senate’s budget reconciliation rules.
Closer to home, immigrants are constantly under threat of unnecessary and cruel ICE raids. ICE detainees are frequently held in Wyoming’s county jails before they’re transported to larger facilities, like the private immigration jail in Aurora, Colorado, that’s dedicated solely to people held in advance of administrative deportation proceedings.
The immigrant population in Wyoming is resilient and talented, and an integral part of the state’s economy. They’re starting businesses, creating jobs and working for local employers. They’re hardworking, good people who love Wyoming and are an essential part of who we are as a state.
But the uncertainty about immigration policy, the never-ending debate over border security, and politicians that put politics before people and principle, has meant an increased amount of discriminatory rhetoric in our state. And when the government has the power to deny legal rights and due process to one vulnerable group – like immigrants living in Wyoming – everyone’s rights are at risk.
Everyone needs to understand their rights – and how to be better prepared to advocate for themselves, their family and their neighbors. Do you know what to do if ICE shows up at your door? If you get pulled over by the police when traveling? If you are questioned about your citizenship status at work? That’s why the ACLU of Wyoming has developed and is distributing comprehensive materials – in English and Spanish – to ensure that immigrants throughout the state know their rights.
Regardless of your immigration status, you have guaranteed rights under the Constitution. Our communities shouldn’t live in fear because of what they don’t know. Knowledge is power.