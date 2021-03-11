Under a bill before the state Senate Travel, Recreation and Wildlife Committee last week, an additional 3,500+ resident hunters would have drawn a limited quota sheep, moose, goat, bison, elk, deer or antelope tag every year.
But the bill, Senate File 103, failed to get through the TRW Committee. Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne and committee chairwoman, joined four other senators to kill it. Only Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, stood with resident hunters and voted yes.
SF 103 would have changed Wyoming’s big game limited quota hunting tag allocation between residents and nonresidents.
Wyoming is by far the most generous Western state in terms of giving limited quota big game tags to nonresident hunters. For example, we currently give 25% of our bighorn sheep tags to nonresidents. Resident hunters have to apply 18+ years to have any chance to receive one of these tags, and at the current allocation, many Wyoming kids will never draw a tag. Too many of these priceless tags are going to nonresident hunters!
SF 103 would have changed the tag allocation to 90/10 – 90% for resident hunters, 10% for nonresident hunters, for all limited quota big game tags: sheep, moose, bison, elk, deer, antelope.
The 90/10 ratio matches the tag allocation that our neighboring states – Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah – have already. Resident hunters weren’t asking for anything special. We only want to be treated like the resident hunters in our neighboring states.
Under 90/10, Wyoming resident hunters would have received 3,665 more limited quota tags in 2019 (2020 numbers aren’t out yet):
- 34 more bighorn sheep tags
- 44 more moose tags
- 14 more mountain goat tags
- 622 more Limited Quota, Type 1 and Type 9 elk tags
- 3,011 more Limited Quota, Type 1 antelope tags
- 24 more bison tags
SF 103 would have also increased nonresident tag prices to market levels. Not only does Wyoming give nonresident hunters more tags than any other Western state, we also have the lowest prices – by far! Raising nonresident tag prices to market levels would have generated an extra $8 million a year for the Game and Fish Department. SF 103 was a win-win for Wyoming, right? 3,500+ more limited quota tags for resident hunters and $8 million a year for the Game & Fish Department!
But ... the Wyoming Outfitters Association (WYOGA), Stockgrowers Association, Chamber of Commerce and lodging industry all lobbied against the the bill. The WYOGA president sent an email flash to nonresident hunters, who flooded committee members with opposition emails.
The outfitters even had a rich nonresident hunter from Missouri testify to the committee against SF 103.
At vote time, Sen. Ellis sided with the outfitters and their nonresident clients over resident hunters and $8 million per year in wildlife management funds.
She tried to justify her opposition by punting the issue to the governor’s new wildlife task force for 18 months of further study and discussion! The task force membership is stacked against resident hunters, with two outfitters (including the WYOGA president), at least three ranchers and a former state senator who already voted against 90/10.
Resident hunters are still in the fight. A group of us are working to get another 90/10 bill introduced in 2022.
Want to help? First, call and/or email Sen. Ellis and hold her accountable for betraying resident hunters. Next, go to 307hunter.com and sign up.
I’m a fifth-generation Wyomingite, and we need your help getting this fixed.