This year, the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association received three Game and Fish commissioner complimentary licenses.
If you’re not familiar with this corrupt system, each Game and Fish commissioner receives eight elk, deer or antelope tags each year, which he or she can donate to a “charitable nonprofit organization.” The receiving organization then auctions or raffles off the tag as a fundraiser.
Most of the nonprofits who receive commissioner complimentary licenses chose elk tags, and recent auction prices for these Wyoming elk tags are around $18,000+ each year. More can be raised if the tags are sold through raffle tickets. Most the tags are purchased by nonresidents, and they are limited quota tags, which can be used in all but two or three elk areas – which is why they are so valuable.
You would think the Game and Fish commissioners would give these tags only to Wyoming-based, wildlife-focused charitable nonprofits, but this isn’t the case. Many go to out-of-state organizations, and to Wyoming nonprofits that have nothing to do with hunting – including music festivals, church groups, American Legion baseball teams, etc.
Each year, the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association receives at least one commissioner tag. The money raised from the sale/auction of the tag comes without strings – so the WYOGA may use money from the commissioner tag it receives to lobby the state Legislature, or any other political activity.
The state regulations dictate that the Commissioner Tags be donated to a “charitable nonprofit.” The regulations continue, “’Nonprofit Charitable Organization’ means an organization which engages in activities providing the ‘general public’ with benefits designed to aid in educational, moral, physical, conservation or social improvement and which is not established for profit.”
The Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association is a nonprofit organization, but not a “charitable” nonprofit focused on providing the “general public” with benefits. Charitable nonprofits are classified as 501(c)(3) organizations with the IRS, but the WYOGA is classified as a 501(c)(6) organization – or a Business League.
In the incorporation paperwork filed with the Wyoming Secretary of State, the WYOGA stated that it was a “Trade association for its members that conduct outdoor outfitting services.” The WYOGA is a business organization laser focused on increasing the business environment for outfitters. This includes efforts to increase tags for nonresident hunters at the expense of tags for resident hunters.
The WYOGA has a history of working strongly against resident hunters when it comes to tag allocation. In 1998, the WYOGA sued the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission over resident tags preference, both in terms of the number of tags given to residents and the higher tag prices for nonresident hunters.
With their lawsuit, the WYOGA tried to equalize resident and nonresident tags in Wyoming, both in terms of numbers and prices. They lost, thankfully, when the federal court ruled that the game belonged to the state, and Wyoming could allocate and tags and charge tag fees in any way it chose.
In 2016, the WYOGA and their allies on the Game and Fish Commission tried to sneak through an increase in nonresident limited quota elk tags through a study and change at the Game and Fish Commission level. They wanted to increase the current 16% nonresident limited quota elk tag allocation to 20%. Resident hunters got wise to this backdoor effort and shut it down.
Most recently, the WYOGA lobbied successfully against Senate File 103 – a bill this year to change Wyoming’s limited quota tag allocation to 90/10 – 90% for resident hunters, 10% for nonresident hunters – which is what Montana and most of our neighboring states already have. SF 103 would have also increased nonresident license fees – raising $8 million a year, in addition to revenue for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, but the WYOGA and its allies, the Stockgrowers Association, got the bill killed in committee.
So why is the WYOGA receiving commissioner tags when it clearly isn’t a “charitable nonprofit?” Good question.
This year, Game and Fish Commissioners Crank (just finished his term), Brokaw (Sweetwater, Carbon, Albany) and Byrd (Converse, Natrona, Fremont) each donated a tag to the WYOGA. If the WYOGA gets $20,000 for each tag in an auction or raffle, this translates to $60,000 in Wyoming wildlife money being used to lobby against the interests of Wyoming’s resident hunters.
I’m pissed about this, and you should be, too.
Late last month, through Mountain Pursuit – the hunting nonprofit I founded a 2018 – we sent a letter to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department License Review Board, challenging the donation of these commissioner tags to the WYOGA. We heard back from the board this week, indicating that it found no issue with the WYOGA receiving these tags.
So today, we’re filing a lawsuit against the Game and Fish Commission over this issue.
It should have never come to this. What are the Game and Fish commissioners thinking donating tags to industry nonprofits like the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association?