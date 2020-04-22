I remember what a big deal it was in 1970, on the first Earth Day, when millions of us stood up and acknowledged the negative impacts we humans have on our environment. We took action toward mitigating and correcting the many environmental problems we were facing: dirty air, waterways that caught fire, acid rain, pesticides accumulating in us and in nature, lead in gasoline that was killing us and the life around us.
Over the past 50 years, we’ve made some progress – not as much as we could have, but progress just the same. We legislated and enacted protections and kept things from becoming much worse. The establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts resulted in improved quality of life for humans, wildlife and the environment, in general. I wonder where we’d be if we had not made that effort and changed our ways.
Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed the nearly complete dismantling of rules and regulations that we instituted back then to protect ourselves from ourselves. Presently, this administration has finalized rollbacks of and roadblocks to major climate policies and environmental standards by weakening auto emissions standards, among many other insults, telling us that this will result in cheaper cars.
But at what expense? Dirtier air and increased costs to consumers’ health. Watchdog organizations calculate that this one action alone will lead to nearly a billion additional metric tons of climate-warming CO2 in the atmosphere. (NPR, 3-31-20)
Additionally, the EPA has waived enforcement on a wide range of legally mandated public health and environmental protections, saying industries might have trouble complying with them during the coronavirus pandemic. This decision eliminates fines or other civil penalties for companies that fail to monitor, report or meet requirements for releasing hazardous pollutants into the world in which we live. (AP, 3-27-20)
The dismantling of public protections and the impact on our world make me feel uneasy for myself, my kids and my grandkids. These actions are obviously wrong and immoral.
In the past couple of months, in the midst of a pandemic, when things seem so dark, I’ve watched as the air has cleared, highways have emptied, and there are even reports of waterways clearing. The people of Venice can actually see fish in their famous canals. I wake up to clear, bright blue skies – bluer than I can remember in a long time.
People in India report seeing the Himalayas for the first time in decades. Delhi alone experienced up to a 44% reduction in air pollution levels on the first day of its lockdown restrictions. Satellite images from the European Space Agency show a decrease in air pollution in urban areas across Europe during the period of lockdown. (Reuters, 3-29-20)
In March, Los Angeles experienced its longest stretch of “good” air quality since at least 1995. Since its stay-at-home order went into effect, California traffic has fallen around 80%. (CNN, 4-8-20)
These decreases in air pollution coincide with decreases in road transport, bans on nonessential travel and lower outputs at gas-emitting factories. Seismologists have even reported a sharp reduction in “ambient seismic noise” of the Earth’s crust, because of the drop in car, truck and train traffic. (The Week, 4-17-20)
The pause in a mega-consumerist economy demonstrates how much we can accomplish with a few changes. Even though these significant improvements are the result of our responses to a devastating pandemic, we see direct evidence that the choices we make impact our environment, our lives and our world. As Earthday.org states: “There’s a story of redemption here – if we’re hurting our environment, we can also choose to change course and start healing it.”
However, history shows us that after major economic disruptions, countries tend to jumpstart the economy in an attempt to make up for lost time and money. Emissions soar back to pre-crisis levels.
We don’t have to accept that. We see with our own eyes the blue skies and clear water, and experience with our own lungs clean air. We can recover the vision of that first Earth Day and take action. We need to take this opportunity to begin the construction of a fair, sustainable economy that does not continue to borrow against the future of our kids’, grandkids’ and their kids’ lives.
We need to take action to sustain our lives in a cooperative way with the rest of the world for a better life for all of us. Maybe we’ll be able to look forward to the 100th anniversary of Earth Day. I wonder what it might look like. How about you?