This week, state Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, was the subject of accolades and abuse. Sen. Nethercott was recognized as the Legislator of the Year by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association. We congratulate Sen. Nethercott for this well-deserved recognition, but unfortunately, we are here to talk about the abuse.
In a recent email sent to Sen. Nethercott, a Park County GOP precinct committeeman disagreed with a policy position taken by her, a common enough occurrence, but then went on to call her a vile name and urged her to kill herself. Reactions varied.
Leadership in the state Legislature issued a press release condemning the letter, calling for the resignation of the committeeman and praising Sen. Nethercott for her measured response. “A unified response will be a clear signal to all that … bullying and intimidation have no place in Wyoming,” they wrote.
Yet at least two fellow senators have since made online comments seemingly supportive of the email; they urged its author not to apologize. Those senators deserve to be reprimanded for their actions.
Why does it matter?
Women have long faced hostility and been subject to harassment in public spaces. The resistance to women’s public voice and visibility constrains women’s access and willingness to engage in public activities; this gender-based abuse now extends into online and digital spaces, too. Put simply, misogynistic abuse is a mechanism used to subdue women running for and serving in public office – and deters the future participation of other women in the public sphere.
When this happens and there are no subsequent consequences – or the consequences don’t match the severity of the action – it has a chilling effect.
Both men and women can be affected by threats of violence in politics, but violence against women in politics tends to be overtly gender-based. It targets women because of their gender.
With Wyoming having one of the lowest percentages in the nation of women in elected office at state and local levels, Sen. Nethercott is a highly visible female elected serving in what is still a male-dominated domain. She is one of four women in a 30-member state Senate.
Visibility is part of the job. Elected officials need to be visible in their communities and on social media to gain exposure, connect with constituents, advance their positions on policy and run campaigns. For women, this visibility potentially comes with hazards and risks. Maintaining a social media presence is now necessary for success when running for office (or running a business, for that matter), but an online presence can be a double-edged sword that can open the door to online harassment.
In a world of heightened threats, our small Wyoming communities can make women leaders even more vulnerable.
As Sen. Nethercott said during a panel discussion this year, “We are really, really accessible. We shop at same grocery stores, we’re filling our vehicles up with gas just like you are. We’ve chosen to run for office to make time for our constituents and to serve the public.”
We women in Wyoming are strong and independent and can take care of ourselves. Our first instinct is to do just that: stay strong and carry on. But that alone may not always the best course of action, which is why the unified response called for by legislative leadership is so important.
We must create more equitable and civil environments for all elected officials, but especially for women who tend to be on the receiving end of a higher level of abuse. To take these actions, it is a recognition that this is more than just a threat to an individual elected official, this is a threat to civic engagement at all levels and our form of representative government.
That is why we are speaking out.
All people deserve an equal opportunity to participate in civic engagement at all levels and public life. We in Wyoming need to do better. We need to live up to our state motto and actually be the Equality State.