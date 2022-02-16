I was an athlete all through school.
In elementary school, all the girls’ teams of all ages for all sports had to share a single field. (The boys had multiple fields.) In high school, we continued to have to share that same field. The boys continued to have better locker rooms, equipment, more (and better) playing fields.
When I went to play at the college level, I was told that there was no funding available for my sport. My school had 13 NCAA-sanctioned men’s sports — including football, which had nearly four times as many players on its team as any other team on campus — and only nine NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.
There were hundreds more individual opportunities for men to play sports than women.
For two years I worked with my college’s assistant athletic director — herself a beneficiary of the landmark and (literally) game-changing 1972 legislation called Title IX — to help the school come into compliance. Full compliance with Title IX ensured equal access to athletic opportunities at my college for men and women.
We were successful.
I graduated after spending two years as the captain of the school’s first NCAA-sanctioned women’s lacrosse team. But it shouldn’t have been such a battle — especially decades after the passage of Title IX.
Yet today, a full 50 years after that landmark legislation, we are still failing women and girls by not enforcing Title IX at schools, colleges, universities across the nation.
And we’re compounding this failure whenever Title IX is co-opted as a shield for anti-trans discrimination.
Fairness in women’s sports starts with properly enforcing Title IX and adhering to the local guidelines already in place. It does not start with an unnecessary bill (Senate File 51, pending consideration in the Wyoming Legislature) that questions young athletes and their opportunities to participate in youth sports.
In fact, over the past eight years, the Wyoming High School Activities Association's policy on gender identity participation in athletics has been quietly working across the state. When we ensure that decision making happens at the local level, we end up with the kind of pragmatic policies already in place.
In addition, this reasoning reduces youth sports to nothing more than a matter of winners and losers, and wrongly supposes there is nothing more to be gained from the experience.
This thinking diminishes the community that we build when we play sports, participate on a team, cheer for our teammates, console each other over losses and celebrate victories together. This is the true aim of sports teams and competition.
If our legislators are serious about policies that “protect women and girls,” there are plenty of meaningful policy changes they can enact right now to actually “level the playing field.”
Raise the minimum wage. Nearly 75% of all minimum-wage workers are women, and nowhere in Wyoming can a worker achieve self-sufficiency earning minimum wage.
Eliminate the tipped minimum wage. Disproportionately, women work for the tipped minimum wage and are six times as likely as men to live below the poverty line.
Extend the postpartum benefit. Wyoming has among the highest mortality rates in the country for new mothers. That could be reversed immediately with simple legislation that extends Medicaid insurance coverage from 60 days to 12 months after giving birth. This leads to fewer maternal deaths and much healthier babies.
Enforce existing Title IX statutes. This is the fastest and most straightforward way to ensure that all women and girls have equal opportunities to play sports.
The fact is, young trans athletes need what all young athletes need: Places to play, to connect, to participate and to compete. We all need opportunities that are joyful expressions of our embodiment. Let’s work together to create more of those, not less.