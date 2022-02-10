The Wyoming State Legislature convenes on Monday, Feb. 14.
This is the place where I remind readers that women make up about 18% of the Equality State’s Legislature: the Senate has just five women out of 30 senators and the House only 11 women out of 60 representatives.
In case you’re thinking that equal representation isn’t essential to equitable policy, let me quickly disabuse you of that notion. Legislatures with more women consistently advance more policy decisions that benefit women, families and communities. These decisions, in turn, are especially good for local businesses and economies.
Medicaid expansion is one of those policies. Which is why nearly 200 — and climbing — Wyoming-based small businesses have signed on in support of expanding Medicaid. Small business owners across our state know that healthy employees are the lifeblood of their business — and Wyoming’s economy.
Right now, Wyoming is one of only 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid. Thirty-eight states have signed onto the program. The majority of states have determined expanding Medicaid is a good deal for their residents, for their state coffers, for local businesses and for families.
And while expanding Medicaid is important for all 25,000 Wyomingites who fall into “the coverage gap” — not to mention for their families, friends, businesses and communities — I want to focus on why Medicaid expansion matters especially for working women, new moms and babies.
The Wyoming Department of Health estimates that women between the ages of 18 and 29 who work full-time will be nearly three times as likely as men to enroll in an expanded Medicaid program. That’s likely because the rate of Wyoming women working in low- and minimum-wage jobs is almost three times higher than that of Wyoming men.
Working women under 35 make up the largest group of people in Wyoming’s coverage gap.
Being unable to afford health insurance goes hand-in-hand with the fact that 75% of minimum-wage workers in Wyoming are women. These are jobs that don’t provide medical benefits and don’t pay enough for workers to achieve self-sufficiency — or access insurance or routine medical care.
The vast majority of women who qualify for Medicaid already work outside the home.
The Wyoming Women’s Foundation and legislators like House Revenue Committee Chairman Steve Harshman, R-Casper, and Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, consistently point out how transformational expanding Medicaid will be to women in the Equality State.
Women with health insurance are more likely to obtain necessary preventive, primary and specialty care services, and to have better access to new advances in women’s health.
Uninsured women, on the other hand, often have inadequate access to health care, receive a lower standard of care when they are in the health care system and have poorer health outcomes.
This means women without health insurance coverage are more likely to die — needlessly — from undetected cancer or heart disease. (That’s part of the reason the American Cancer Society-Cancer Action Network of Wyoming and the Wyoming Chapter of the American Heart Association are critically invested in the effort to expand Medicaid.)
Add to this to the fact that expanding Medicaid coverage is especially important for pregnant people and new moms — and that it literally saves lives.
New research shows that expanding Medicaid improves the health of women of childbearing age. It increases access to preventive care; reduces adverse health outcomes before, during and after pregnancies; and reduces maternal mortality rates.
The same research shows that better health for women of childbearing age means better health for their babies. The decline in infant mortality in states with Medicaid expansion is more than 50% greater than in non-expansion states like ours. Put another way: fewer babies die in Medicaid expansion states.
We know that Medicaid expansion is vital for all 25,000 Wyomingites who would gain health insurance. But accessing basic health care is especially important for new moms, their babies and working women in Wyoming. We don’t talk about these populations as much as we should. But they deserve our support.