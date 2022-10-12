Jennifer Simon

Jennifer Simon

Katie Darling is running for U.S. House in Louisiana. In her recent viral campaign ad, she talks about her policy positions, she shares images of her husband and young daughter playing on their family farm – and she gives birth to their son.

In an interview about the ad and her candidacy, Darling says, “Over the years, at other times when I considered running, I thought about all the obstacles women have when considering running for office, from being a primary caregiver or needing to work … I got into this race wanting to bump up against those challenges and bring awareness to them and start to normalize women in office, women being pregnant, women having children and caring for those children while also being a representative, and the need for child care and support so that we can have more female representatives in office. It’s important that we make that space for more women to run.”

Jennifer M. Simon is the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring action to advance the economic well-being, health and representation of Wyoming’s women and families.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus