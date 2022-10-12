Katie Darling is running for U.S. House in Louisiana. In her recent viral campaign ad, she talks about her policy positions, she shares images of her husband and young daughter playing on their family farm – and she gives birth to their son.
In an interview about the ad and her candidacy, Darling says, “Over the years, at other times when I considered running, I thought about all the obstacles women have when considering running for office, from being a primary caregiver or needing to work … I got into this race wanting to bump up against those challenges and bring awareness to them and start to normalize women in office, women being pregnant, women having children and caring for those children while also being a representative, and the need for child care and support so that we can have more female representatives in office. It’s important that we make that space for more women to run.”
As I watched the ad (you can view it on Twitter at https://tinyurl.com/katie-darling-ad, and you should take the time to watch it), I thought about Wyoming Senate candidate Marcie Kindred – and the resurgence of sexism on the campaign trail.
Despite recent advances for women in politics, sexism is perennial on the campaign trail. Last week, a sitting senator, Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, questioned whether his opponent even has the time to be successful as a senator … because she has a job and children. The exchange, as reported by Leo Wolfson, went like this:
“Pappas, who is retired, said he has extensive free time to devote to the Legislature. … He questioned Kindred’s ability to devote enough time to the Legislature because she works full time and is raising children.”
Kindred fired back: “It’s a blatantly sexist argument about my ability to legislate effectively. I have a supportive office and team at work, an incredibly supportive husband, family and community. Men are not asked how they will ‘juggle it all.’ It’s an absurd argument.”
Research shows that women should no longer stay silent – that was the conventional wisdom for decades: keep calm and carry on – and that voters have come to view how a woman handles sexism as a leadership test.
Which is why Kindred’s response to an inherently sexist question was so apropos. She rightly pointed out that this is not something that is asked of men running for office. She correctly highlighted that we need more parents – especially mothers – in the Legislature. She lifted up the importance of having elected officials with different types of experience as the pathway to better policy – and a stronger state.
This is the same message Darling is sharing: We need more moms, not fewer. We need to normalize giving birth and caring for children while serving in office and sitting at the policymaking table.
This also points to the need for policy change to usher in policies like child care that might make it easier for moms like Marcie and Katie to serve – policy change that won’t come if we continue to elect a homogenous group of legislators. According to the Rutgers Center for Youth Participation in Politics, the mean age in the Wyoming Legislature is 57. Only eight legislators are 35 or younger. More than 80% of all legislators are male, 85% identify as white and the vast majority are Baby Boomers.
The need to diversify the age, experience, ethnicity, gender and generation of our legislators is clear. We know when we have people at the policymaking table who reflect the population of Wyoming, we get policy that better serves our needs. Research suggests that when we adopt policies aimed at supporting working parents, both women and men benefit.
What would it look like to have more people under 50 in the Legislature? Under 40? With children? People who are new parents? What kind of policy might we get? Remember, it wasn’t long ago when a modest proposal for an optional child care reimbursement was met in the House with cries of, “What about my livestock?”
So, good for candidates like Marcie Kindred for running for office and for calling out sexism on the campaign trail. If we don’t speak up, we’ll never get past it. And if we don’t get past it, we won’t get the policy we need to build the future Wyoming deserves.
Jennifer M. Simon is the founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring action to advance the economic well-being, health and representation of Wyoming’s women and families.