The Self-Sufficiency Calculator for Wyoming 2020, available from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, tells us that single women living below the poverty line (earnings less than $12,880) do not earn enough to meet their basic needs. Rather than going without food or paying rent, those women often avoid seeking health care in order to pay other bills. Their resulting poor health inhibits their ability to work and live full lives.
When those women are pregnant, it impacts the health of their babies which has generational impacts — including economic consequences. Therefore, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation encourages the Wyoming Legislature to take up perinatal health (before, during and after pregnancy) and postnatal health as interim topics.
Both prenatal and postnatal health care are vital for the health of mothers and babies. In the first half of the current budget session, the Wyoming Legislature worked several bills that would directly impact pregnant women and their babies. Healthy communities are the key to Wyoming’s future; healthy moms and babies are the cornerstone of that future.
Ensuring mothers access to prenatal care results in better health outcomes for babies. Untreated mental illnesses, substance use disorders, gestational diabetes and preeclampsia in mothers can be dangerous — and sometimes fatal — for babies and mothers. Prenatal care is essential to delivering healthy babies.
Maternal postpartum health risks include stroke, heart disease, blood loss and death. About 33% of mothers who die after giving birth do so within the first year of their baby’s life. Maternal depression and anxiety can occur up to a year after pregnancy ends; it is the most common complication of pregnancy. Often, these complications could have been prevented with basic postnatal care.
Many women who were covered under Medicaid during their pregnancy are uninsured shortly after their baby is born, often referred to as insurance churn. Unfortunately, there are significant disparities in loss of Medicaid by race and ethnicity: of women who recently gave birth, about 55% of Hispanic women and 43% of Indigenous women lost insurance — compared to 15% of white women. Access to basic health insurance via a Medicaid postpartum benefit extension from 60 days to 12 months would enable them to seek care for the common health complications that arise after having a baby.
Recent research from the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown tells us that ensuring continuous insurance coverage for the first year after a woman gives birth is one of the most important ways to improve maternal and child health indicators — including the infant mortality rate.
What’s more, untreated postpartum health issues not only endanger the health of babies and their moms, they also can delay mothers’ return to work. Their ability to provide financially for their children is jeopardized. Poor health of Wyoming women and babies hurts more than individual women; it hurts families and communities across Wyoming.
Alleviating financial stress on new mothers and economic losses due to mothers not returning to work is beneficial. Increasing individuals’ access to health care and reducing insurance churn after having a baby would enable more positive outcomes for those struggling to make ends meet.
We’d like to see these topics — 1) Perinatal care, to encompass the care necessary before, during and after pregnancies vital to the health of mom and baby; and 2) Access to postnatal care and insurance — taken up as topics for interim study.
A few areas are especially ripe for study, discussion and action in the interim and 2023 general legislative session:
- Prenatal care deserves further study and discussion. Other states have provided a roadmap for policies that encourage healthier pregnancies, healthier births and healthier babies.
- Wyoming has the opportunity to extend postpartum benefits for mothers who give birth with coverage from the Medicaid health insurance program — a win for Wyoming families. States that have already adopted this postpartum extension have shown that postnatal outcomes are improved for women and babies. The rate of maternal mortality and infant mortality decreased dramatically.
- Wyoming would benefit by investing in these infants and their mothers. When moms are healthy, they can provide better care for their babies during the first year of life, when critical brain development occurs.
Let’s ensure all pregnant women and new mothers in Wyoming have access to the health care they and their babies need and deserve. When we invest in policies that facilitate individuals’ ability to work toward greater economic self-sufficiency, it benefits us all.