Ronn Smith

When it comes to energy policy, unbridled hope can be costly.

The General Accounting Office (GAO) recently identified significant risks to public investments in coal carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects. GAO found the Department of Energy had spent $472 million on design of CCUS projects that were never built. None of those that were built have proven commercially viable. In an understatement, GAO described them as “generally less successful” than non-coal CCUS facilities.

Ronn Smith is an environmental and process engineer with 45 years in the energy industry. He is also a lifelong member of Powder River Basin Resource Council.

