Caleb Michael Smith

Changes are coming to Wyoming Medicaid that will impact families enrolled in the public health insurance program, the health care providers that serve them and the community at large.

Eligibility requirements have been revised, and extra steps will be required to remain in compliance. To make sure families don’t lose lifesaving coverage, the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming is raising awareness about the new rules and free assistance available to find affordable health insurance.

Caleb Michael Smith is the marketing director of the nonprofit Enroll Wyoming. He has spent more than 17 years in Wyoming highlighting community resources and telling local stories.

