June already has its share of monthly observances, including Pride, ALS awareness and African American Music Appreciation. Let me add one more to the list: It should be National Vigilance Month.

There is Juneteenth this month, of course, Monday’s holiday celebrating African Americans’ final emancipation from enslavement. And three summers ago, we had the all-too-brief rebellion against racism and police brutality in the wake of a terrible few months filled with Black death. Both arrived at historical moments when America had a choice to either collectively progress toward racial equity or remain true to its bloody roots.

Jamil Smith is an essayist for the Los Angeles Times.

