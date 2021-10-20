”Everything’s the same, back in my little town.” – Simon and Garfunkel song
Why does Wyoming lack a small city of significant population?
This thought first occurred to me while traveling through Boise (population 235,684). Most recently, while visiting Anchorage, with its 282,958 people, this question again came into my mind.
Our largest cities, Casper and Cheyenne, are wonderful places. Both were similar in size to Anchorage and Boise 60 years ago. Not so today.
It might be easy to conclude that there were unique things that contributed to the growth of Anchorage and Boise. But what? And why? They are isolated places in frontier-like states just like Wyoming.
One thing I noticed about both places is the obvious signs that big corporations are based there. Years ago, big oil companies had a large presence in Casper, and a big airline had its headquarters in Cheyenne. But they moved on.
Today, Casper and Cheyenne are 58,763 and 65,035, while Anchorage tops a quarter of a million, and Boise tops 235,000.
I love our small population, and am not yearning for big increases. But it seems odd that somehow Wyoming has avoided developing that one major-sized city that would be an economic incubator for the state.
In 1960, Fort Collins, Colorado, was a little city, as was Rapid City, South Dakota. Today, they have populations of 169,810 and 78,956, respectively. Four other Colorado cities that were just little towns 60 years ago include Longmont (98,885), Loveland (76,378), Grand Junction (65,560), and Brighton (40,083).
Over 60 years, the growth of Casper from 38,665 people to 58,763 and Cheyenne’s growth from 43,380 to 65,035 are quite respectable. But Billings, for example, doubled from 52,249 to 109,843. Bozeman had just 13,361 residents in 1960, and today boasts 52,619.
Over in South Dakota, Sioux Falls is now home to 192,517. In 1960, it was 98,946.
I asked some Wyoming leaders for their thoughts, and here’s what they said:
Kim Love in Sheridan asked questions: Who is Wyoming’s JR Simplot? What has Wyoming ever done that was the equivalent of the deregulation of banking South Dakota did to recruit Citicorp’s credit card business? What would Jackson look like if it had the same ability to grow as Bozeman has and also had a four-year university?
Cowboy State Daily editor Jimmy Orr: “Investing in communities makes a big difference. I love that we don’t have any big communities. Weather will keep Cheyenne and Casper’s growth in check. Keep an eye out on Lincoln, Sublette and Crook counties. The natural beauty of these counties will spur a lot of growth.”
Former Wyomingite Debbie Hammons writes: “I live in a thriving Colorado community. Longmont, for Pete’s sake, has grown to be bigger than Casper and Cheyenne during the past 10 years! But they had an effort to renew their downtown, and people from all over go there. Yes, you have to have jobs, educational opportunities, attractive outdoor attractions, but the town shouldn’t look like just a truck stop.”
Former Wyoming journalist Joe McGowan: “I believe the high elevation and the accompanying cold, snowy weather discourage people from moving to Wyoming. Some years ago, I knew a fellow whose doctor told him to find a lower elevation because of a medical problem he had.”
UW historian Phil Roberts sees politics as the problem: “Hate to say it, but it’s Wyoming’s increasingly reactionary ideology, perceived as antithetical to new ideas and innovation. Unless you are already rich, there is little in the way of opportunity – at least, that’s the outside perception.”
Lander entrepreneur Cade Maestas says: “Wyoming is a one-trick pony. Our extraction-based economy is heavily impacted by boom-and-bust cycles. We need more midsize companies to flourish here, (then) this will build a larger talent pool to recruit even larger companies.
“Or we need a homegrown favorite to flourish to the point of becoming a Coors, a Dell, an Oracle, or any of the other large businesses in smaller communities that helped lift their towns to the next level. Four-year colleges are going the way of the dodo. We need more tech schools, more tech infrastructure, and we need a stable economy to let businesses grow.”
My personal theory is that both Cheyenne and Casper do have weather considerations that come into play. Also, Wyoming is both the windiest state in America and has the highest average elevation of any state. It is high and cold here.
But the biggest reason for the lack of a major growth was the 20-year bust that Wyoming endured from 1982 to 2002. Wyoming truly languished during this bleak period with a “make do” attitude.
We lost our momentum, and it’s been difficult all these years later to get it back.