Wyoming’s recent legislative ruling was not the first time in our nation’s history that laws were discussed and decided about abortion medications being sent through the mail.

In 1868, Susan B. Anthony’s newspaper, The Revolution, forbid advertisements for what the paper’s policy called “quack or immoral medicines.” As many as 20 subsequent editorials condemned drugs that caused abortion, calling the practice a “social evil,” and “the murder of children, either before or after birth.”

Colleen Kelly Spellecy and Eric Anthony are board members for The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams, Massachusetts. Anthony is a family descendant of the historic suffragist.

