As the president of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers and the Executive Vice President of Operations for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, I am writing to expand upon an article that was recently published across the state via Wyoming News Exchange.
On Nov. 23, I and other mental health leaders in the area expressed our concerns before the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Forum. Mental health care in our state is in crisis. Wyoming is the worst-ranked state, at 29.8 deaths due to intentional self-harm per 100,000 population, twice the national average. The system is stressed, with more than 28,000 Wyoming citizens accessing state-funded mental health care last year – that is in addition to those Wyoming citizens who used insurance or were able to private pay for services.
While the article to which I am responding addresses a few of the specifics that were brought up in the forum, like staffing challenges and legislative burdens placed upon Wyoming’s behavioral health care providers, it did not fully address the underlying problem in the state’s current approach to mental health. As Wyoming citizens, and as voters, you need to know why mental health care is in crisis and what our legislators can do to address it.
This crisis was not caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it has certainly been exacerbated by COVID-19. Perpetually underfunded and understaffed, mental health care providers in all 23 counties of Wyoming are finding it harder than ever to provide adequate care for the increased rates of substance abuse, mental health disorders and other behavioral health issues.
For the last two years, providers across the state have battled COVID and the ever-changing policies that surround it. I have experienced this battle firsthand. At VOA, we are blessed to have staff members that are passionate, motivated and dedicated to serving those in need. But I can tell you that they are exhausted.
Federal funding has been provided through the CARES Act, but it was restricted in a way that created more work for programs and staff. By adding beds with leased quarantine units, programs were able to respond to the crisis created by the pandemic. But this type of response, one that creates more work for front-line staff, results in COVID fatigue and is unsustainable in the long term, doing nothing to reform a broken system.
For all the problems COVID-19 has caused, the pandemic has given us the opportunity to evaluate and modernize the way behavioral health care is provided in Wyoming. The expanded acceptance of telehealth is an excellent example. Many providers switched to telehealth out of necessity upon the onset of the pandemic, but it has proven to be extremely useful in providing access to crucial mental health services in rural communities.
As we evaluate pandemic policies, we need to evaluate how they can be implemented to provide COVID-safe care while simultaneously setting the system up for future success and accessibility. The investments we make now can equip our behavioral health care providers with the tools they need to provide excellent care throughout this pandemic and into the future, but a failure to do so could be catastrophic.
We need to invest in system-wide reform, instead of further cutting the budget. We need to educate and retain Wyoming youth who are interested in becoming mental health experts. We need to understand that providing Wyoming citizens with much-needed mental health services will decrease Title 25 holds, incarceration and even the state’s suicide rates.
WAMHSAC represents all 23 counties in Wyoming, and as the president of the association, I can say that the state mental health care system is truly in crisis.
Behavioral health services affect us all. Every Wyoming citizen knows someone who has struggled with substance abuse or mental health disorders, especially over the last two years. I have seen the increased need for services as president of WAMHSAC, as EVP of VOA, and as a husband, a father and a friend.
The state of mental health care in Wyoming cannot be put on a back burner and ignored any longer. Our families, friends and neighbors are suffering. I encourage all of you to speak to your legislators and let them know that mental health care needs to be one of their top priorities in the upcoming legislative session.
We at WAMHSAC will be advocating for, and we encourage readers ask their representatives to do the following during the 2023-24 biennium and with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 budget:
Support the general fund budget for outpatient mental health/substance use disorder, residential mental health/substance use disorder and recovery supports (Dept. 048, Behavioral Health)
Support Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation for American Rescue Plan Act funds, including spending to support mental health, residential/crisis construction, mental health first aid training, suicide hotline operating 24/7 and health care innovation fund.
Support Department of Corrections requests, specifically: Funding additional quality assurance position to support HB 31 and funding reinstatement of HB 53-Sanctions program (this has been a successful tool for reducing incarceration expense and rates).