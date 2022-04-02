If you were a “Dallas” fan (the series, not the Cowboys) in the ‘80s, you might remember a song by Hank Williams Jr. titled “This Ain’t Dallas.” I think it’s an appropriate song as we reflect on this year’s legislative session.
If you listened to much of this year’s Legislature, you would think the primary worry of Wyomingites was abortion or guns or some federal regulation! Back here on Earth, our folks are worried about real life. They are worried about the success of their businesses, about finding employees, about their existing employees, about inflation and supply chain challenges.
They are worried about family, community, friends and schools. They are worried about the things that matter, but they spend very little time worried about the issues that some of our elected officials bloviate about.
Don’t misunderstand, we have some wonderful elected officials from Wyoming. Unfortunately, the litmus test, populist crowd continues to push the crazy train down the track, farther and farther away from reality.
You will find your Chamber of Commerce is paying more and more attention to this situation. To those elected officials who appreciate our heritage and want us to innovate while keeping the best of our past, thank you. You will find businesses from ranchers to accountants supporting you. However, if your idea of Wyoming heritage is paying more attention to D.C. than local schools, you need to know that it might be time to move along.
This ain’t “Dallas”! We are proud of our roots and our boots! We are proud of a place where neighbors help one another without caring about what political party you’re a member of or what your view on any national issue might be. Our judgment of people is based on the fruit of their labor, not the blathering of their mouth.
Wyoming, we should be proud, but we should also be paying close attention to the “snake oil” salesmen who want to turn us into their political petri dish.
Stay awesome, Wyoming! Stay steadfast in defending what has always made us special, and we will be just fine. Remember, while much of the ruckus may be great political theater, the line from the song says it all: “Now honey, don’t you know all of that is on TV?”
Let’s just turn it off and remember our priorities back here on Earth.
Dale Steenbergen is the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.