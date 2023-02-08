Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs

The general session of the 67th Wyoming State Legislature is marking a month of work by both chambers focused on Wyoming families, investing in Wyoming people, and promoting economic development and diversification.

The House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate passed their versions of the budget bill last Friday, Feb. 3. House Bill 1, also known as the supplemental budget bill, focuses on the pocketbook and kitchen table issues affecting Wyoming’s hardworking men and women.

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, is the House Speaker Pro Tempore. He has served as the representative for House District 48 since 2017.

