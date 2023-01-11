Braver Angels logo

Ethnic tensions can manifest in a variety of ways, from schoolyard bullying and racial epithets to workplace discrimination, persecutory laws and violence—from bias to prejudice to stereotyping to discrimination—from the merely annoying to the horrific. Sharing our own stories and reflecting on the stories of others is one way to better understand and reduce ethnic tensions.

As General Mladic entered Srebrenica during the 1990s Bosnian War, he announced that the “time has finally come for revenge against the Turks.” What followed, in the words of Judge Riad of The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, was “a truly terrible massacre” of Bosniaks—“scenes of unimaginable savagery: thousands of men executed …, hundreds of men buried alive …, children killed before their mothers’ eyes, a grandfather forced to eat the liver of his own grandson. These are truly scenes from hell.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus