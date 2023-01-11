Ethnic tensions can manifest in a variety of ways, from schoolyard bullying and racial epithets to workplace discrimination, persecutory laws and violence—from bias to prejudice to stereotyping to discrimination—from the merely annoying to the horrific. Sharing our own stories and reflecting on the stories of others is one way to better understand and reduce ethnic tensions.
As General Mladic entered Srebrenica during the 1990s Bosnian War, he announced that the “time has finally come for revenge against the Turks.” What followed, in the words of Judge Riad of The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, was “a truly terrible massacre” of Bosniaks—“scenes of unimaginable savagery: thousands of men executed …, hundreds of men buried alive …, children killed before their mothers’ eyes, a grandfather forced to eat the liver of his own grandson. These are truly scenes from hell.”
During the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia, more than 300 snipers shot at civilians, including children. Among the snipers were foreigners who paid for the privilege of “hunting” human beings.
Ruth Williams, an English woman who had never before spoken to a black man, discovered at a London dance in 1947 that she shared an interest in jazz with Prince Seretse Khama, heir to the chieftainship of what was then the British protectorate of Bechuanaland. They were married the following year. Disapproval of the marriage by both a large faction of the Bamangwato people and neighboring South Africa forced their exile to England. Eventually, however, Seretse became the first president of the newly independent—and renamed—Botswana. The white stripes on either side of the black band on the Botswana flag symbolize the acceptance of whites and the peace and harmony between blacks and whites in Botswana.
In a 1994 genocidal rampage, more than 800,000 Rwandan civilians, mainly Tutsi, were killed by Hutu extremists, often with machetes and sometimes by infection with HIV. Radio broadcasts referred to Tutsi as “cockroaches” that needed to be exterminated. The two groups spoke a common language and could be hard to distinguish. In one incident, when school children refused to separate themselves by ethnicity, all of them were killed. After sanity was restored, ethnicity was removed from national identity cards. Ethnicity is no longer tracked in the national census, and it is impolite to ask about one’s ethnic background. “Rwandan” is now the preferred ethnic identity.
In his 1963 inaugural address as governor of Alabama, George Wallace said that he stood for “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” In 1972, Wallace ran against black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in the Democratic presidential primary. During that campaign, Wallace was the victim of an assassination attempt. Chisholm visited Wallace in the hospital. Her supporters were angry. Wallace was shocked and confused. But the two of them talked and prayed together, and when she got up to leave, Wallace did not want to let go of her hand.
Wallace’s daughter said that Chisholm “planted a seed of new beginnings in my father’s heart.” He publicly renounced racism and sought forgiveness. When Wallace ran for governor of Alabama for the last time in 1982, he carried 90% of the Black vote, and in his final term appointed a record number of Blacks to his cabinet and other state positions.
Mayor Patrick Collins wrote in this newspaper on Oct. 1, 2022: “I received a call from the Air Force Global Strike commander …. He informed me that a fourth family has unfortunately moved from Cheyenne to another base because their children have been routinely racially harassed at school.”
Every example of ethnic tension reveals some deeply imbedded feature of the human psyche that divides the world into groups of “us” and “them.” Attributes are often ascribed to “them” that may make us distrust, fear and even hate them, possibly triggering adverse behaviors that could range from avoidant to discriminatory to physically violent.
Seeing oneself as a member of a larger community, containing both “us” and “them,” can help free one from animosity toward “them.” Meeting and hearing others’ stories helps one to know the other as a human being and reduces the potential for ethnic bias and worse.
Braver Angels members Tom Brantley, Peter Newell, Ed Boenisch, Bob Wilson and Lindi Kirkbride, with the support of Compassionate Cheyenne and Better Together, have organized a free, in-person event for Jan. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in which participants can share stories, reactions and experiences related to ethnic bias.
This event is part of a larger effort to reduce ethnic bias in Cheyenne, and will be followed by other events later in the year. Please register for the January event at tinyurl.com/ethnicstories.