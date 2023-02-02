My family Bible lists the death of Margaret Elizabeth Barnett on Jan. 8, 1923, at 6:13 a.m., age 39 years, 2 months, 5 days. While the others list the cause of death (diphtheria, typhoid, pneumonia), Margaret’s entry is heartbreakingly blank.
No one could bear to write the truth — suicide — nor would they speak of it. My grandmother left six children, including little Arthur, who was born shortly before her death.
Unfortunately, my grandmother’s story isn’t an unfamiliar one. In the United States, postpartum depression is the most common pregnancy complication, and suicide is a leading cause of maternal mortality. Wyoming’s suicide rate is double that of the nation.
All women need health insurance in the postpartum period to access treatment for postpartum depression, among other complications. Not to mention, a significant risk factor for postpartum depression is low socioeconomic status, which applies to all women on Wyoming’s pregnant women Medicaid program.
With the postpartum extension the Legislature is considering, Wyoming has the opportunity to keep new mothers on insurance for longer after birth. Currently, almost 1 in 5 Wyoming women completely lose health insurance three months after birth. This is far too many new mothers without insurance and access to mental health services.
Unlike in 1923, physicians now recognize postpartum depression as a treatable disease. My grandfather was left to raise six children. My mother, Jessie, who was 7 when she lost her mother, never spoke to us about her. I can personally testify to the intergenerational trauma that suicide causes. So, why wouldn’t we do everything in our power to provide the help these mothers need?
New moms do not cease to need health care at 60 days postpartum. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year after birth allows women to seek the medical and mental health care they need. Postpartum complications, like postpartum depression, do not just impact moms. It impacts their babies, their families, and their communities.
My grandmother was a strong, pioneer woman, but she needed mental health treatment to survive.
Treatment of postpartum depression isn’t an admission of weakness — it’s a testament to the strength of women who seek care. Health insurance — and the encouragement to use it — ensures that new moms can care for themselves and their babies. Extending the postpartum benefit would provide both.
I urge the Wyoming Legislature to pass this bill. When Wyoming supports women, then our babies, families and communities will thrive.
Marjane Ambler is an experienced journalist, Park Ranger, author, and resident of Atlantic City, Wyoming. She is a professional storyteller and “Story Catcher” of the American West. More information at marjaneambler.com.