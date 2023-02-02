Marjane Ambler

My family Bible lists the death of Margaret Elizabeth Barnett on Jan. 8, 1923, at 6:13 a.m., age 39 years, 2 months, 5 days. While the others list the cause of death (diphtheria, typhoid, pneumonia), Margaret’s entry is heartbreakingly blank.

No one could bear to write the truth — suicide — nor would they speak of it. My grandmother left six children, including little Arthur, who was born shortly before her death.

Marjane Ambler is an experienced journalist, Park Ranger, author, and resident of Atlantic City, Wyoming. She is a professional storyteller and “Story Catcher” of the American West. More information at marjaneambler.com.

