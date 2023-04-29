It isn’t new — or even news, unfortunately — that Wyoming has the tragic distinction of leading the nation in the rate of completed suicides per 100,000 people. Wyoming has been in the top five states in per-capita suicide rate since 2005, and the rate and total number of deaths has climbed dramatically since that time.
But there is something new — a tide actively working against evidence-based suicide prevention and mental health efforts. That is work against the citizens of Wyoming and contrasts with the leadership of Gov. Mark Gordon, the speaker of the House and president of the Senate, among so many others, who continue to take meaningful steps toward addressing the epidemic of suicide in our communities.
The Governor’s Mental Health Summit on April 18 in Casper was an open invitation (including streaming and virtual participation) to all those serious about addressing mental health with intentional dialogue about the difficult challenges our Wyoming communities face. Business leaders, mental health providers, educators, policymakers, judges, first responders, faith leaders, people with lived experiences and proximity to suicide, and many, many more attended. They spoke about the research and data, and shared their own experiences while listening to the experiences of others. They discussed promising early results from the 988 call centers, innovative new programs, and collaborated to determine how those projects could reach even more Wyomingites.
Work toward improving mental health access, education and policy has been full steam ahead for more than two years now. In the recent 2023 session, several bills passed dealing directly with mental health policy improvements, access to care, support for providers and law enforcement.
During the summit, Sen. Fred Baldwin, co-chairman of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, pointedly stated, “A total of seven bills that just dealt with mental health passed this year. Now, the first point I would make to you, if you look at the vote totals, essentially all seven of these bills passed with a third of the members of both bodies [the House and the Senate] voting against those bills.”
Chairman Baldwin gave those members the benefit of the doubt, implying outreach from concerned citizens may help them understand the importance of this issue. We will take it a step further. Mental health is a complex issue, and policy changes can be even more so. With the pace of a legislative session and the sheer number of bills, things get forgotten, glossed over or just plain read incorrectly.
It’s hard to walk down any street in Wyoming and find someone who doesn’t have thoughts on mental health and suicide in Wyoming — for some, that means that government does not have a role in this effort. The question is “Then who?” The people that we serve cannot access other local resources, are not comfortable doing so, or have already done so and require a different approach. When talking about suicide specifically, our best approach is offering help from a variety of sources. This is the conversation and the work that is going on right now.
Following the summit, there has been a myriad of misleading information flying across the state, ranging from the causes of suicide, to what is part of suicide prevention efforts. This is concerning, and has the side effect of minimizing not only the impact of these losses, but throws doubt on the idea that it should be addressed at all, and downplays the importance and benefits of all of us coming together to turn the tide.
There were some key people absent from the summit, and we would invite them to come to the next one. If someone believes the proposed solutions are inadequate, the sensible thing to do is to pull a chair up to the proverbial table and contribute to the discussion; to participate in a give-and-take with experts and lay people to examine what might work to do better. Failing to participate is a missed opportunity.
As difficult as the issues are, charting the way forward is made much more difficult if we do not acknowledge what challenges stand in our way. So, what are the real challenges? What factors are most likely to increase suicide risk, according to mental health experts and research?
- Community risk factors for suicide include:
- Lack of access to health care
- Suicide cluster in the community
- Stress of acculturation
- Community violence and/or intimidation
- Historical, personal and family trauma
- Discrimination
- Bullying
- Family/loved one’s history of suicide
- Loss of relationships
- High conflict or violent relationships
- Social isolation
Notably, none of these risk factors relate to inflation, government overreach, business regulations or the printing of money. These points have been cited as central reasons for suicidality among Wyomingites over the last six months, but according to experts both inside and outside Wyoming, they miss the mark.
Some lawmakers passionately declined to fund the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the 2023 session — despite ample national evidence it aids in the reduction of suicide. Wyoming was the last state to stand up our in-state call centers, and without a sustainable funding source, we will lose them. There are no guaranteed federal funds to support the centers, and the 988 federal legislation, signed by President Trump in October 2020, specifically calls on states to fund it themselves.
While Wyoming has been able to apply for a few small grants, the appropriation in the December 2022 Federal Omnibus bill is largely directed at other federal infrastructure to support 988. The Wyoming Department of Health recently released data showing the reduction of suicide since the 988 call centers moved to 24-hour coverage in July 2022. The evidence in favor of the 988 call centers continues to grow, and their future needs to be part of the conversation.
Complicated problems require many voices to be solved, and 100% consensus on the best path forward is rare, but decisions are made by those who are willing to work together. We challenge all lawmakers and Wyomingites to take up the challenge. Gov. Gordon created a forum to examine mental health from many different perspectives, recognizing the power of Wyoming people working together, and all policy makers will continue to be invited to participate.
“Many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up,” said Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Fortunately, decisions are made by those who come to the table, and the best way to feed hope and foster good ideas is by showing up, sitting at the table and getting to work.
The governor’s next Mental Health Summit will be in the fall of 2023. All of those invested in improving the lives of Wyoming residents are invited to attend. For us — our doors are open, our phones are on — take up the challenge and call us.