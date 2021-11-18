The Cheyenne Animal Shelter recently celebrated 50 years of service to the local community. While there have been many ups and downs during that time, we have continued to focus on our mission of enhancing the quality of life for animals and people through compassion, respect and education.
The past few years have presented several challenges to being able to maintain and improve our programs. The COVID pandemic, staffing challenges and government budget issues have all posed some hurdles that we have had to overcome. Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated management team, strong board of directors and new leadership, we are moving forward with a vision to improve upon our programs and further involve our community in this important work.
Thanks to the willingness of our City Council and County Commission to listen, learn and continue to negotiate, we are able to look to the future with excitement and enthusiasm, knowing that as a team we are working to become the best animal care facility in the state and a recognized leader in the region. This new and revitalized vision cannot come without the continued support of our community, which is why we’re committed to sharing our goals and strategy with you as they unfold in the coming months.
Over the past few weeks, we have focused on identifying what the priorities and opportunities moving forward are by having focused conversations with donors and supporters, our own staff and Board of Directors, volunteers and key community members. Reviewing our organization from the outside in allows us to align our programs and services with the expectations and needs of the community.
Several areas of focus have emerged from these discussions. Starting at the board level, we have initiated board training and are looking forward to strategic planning. Improving upon the board’s ability to represent, advocate for, and proactively examine and define the current and future needs of the organization are of critical importance.
We are also working to develop the shelter management team through continuing education and restructuring, so that they may have the support and expertise to deliver industry best-practices for animal care and community service.
The fundraising strategy will undergo further growth and development, including a strong marketing plan to allow for enhanced communications, trust and community partnerships. Hiring of a marketing manager is already underway. All of these areas will undergo regular review processes, incorporating both internal and external feedback and analysis.
Internally, we have already been able to make some valuable additions to our team, all of whom bring added expertise and energy. These include, among others, a new veterinary technician with over 13 years of experience, and a Behavior Program Manager who transferred to our shelter after nearly a decade in one of our region’s most highly regarded animal shelter behavior programs.
We’ve also undertaken an effort to clean, declutter and touch up the entire grounds and interior of the facility. Hopefully, over the next few months, visitors will be able to take advantage of expanded hours and appreciate newly cleaned and brightened spaces. We are eager to use this opportunity to revitalize the shelter and make it a happier and more welcoming place for volunteers, staff, visitors and, of course, the animals themselves.
We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has continued to support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and its mission, and hope that we may continue to serve you as the best animal care resource in our region.
Please stop by to visit and see what’s new! Also, be sure to visit our website at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org to sign up for our e-newsletter and receive updates, communications and heartwarming adoption stories!