At a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing, leaders from the Army, Navy and Air Force all dutifully reported that they expected to miss their annual recruiting goal this year by thousands. This is just the latest sign that the military recruiting crisis — the worst since the institution of the all-volunteer force in 1973 — is not abating.

Despite significant efforts by the military services, such as offering hefty enlistment bonuses of up to $50,000 and the ability to choose your first duty station, recruiting numbers have not improved. The effects on the armed forces are sobering: Navy ships are undermanned, and the Army is considering cutting the number of its Brigade Combat Teams.

Thomas Spoehr, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, is director of The Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense.

