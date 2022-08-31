On Sept. 6, the State Loan and Investment Board will decide whether to approve opening three charter schools in the state. For multiple reasons, they should table this decision until a new, elected superintendent of public instruction takes office in January.
There is no urgency to this decision, for one thing. There are no districts in the state clamoring for the SLIB to place a charter school in their neighborhood. Until July 1 of this year, only local school boards could approve charter school applications. Legislation promoted by the current appointed superintendent of public instruction changed that and permitted a state agency with no expertise in education to also authorize charter schools.
The Office of State Lands and Investments manages state lands for maximum return with the proceeds going into education. The agency is staffed with professionals with expertise in surface leasing, mineral leasing, royalty compliance, land transactions and lease bonding. It is not staffed to make decisions about appropriate educational models, but that is what the related SLIB is about to do.
Like both Florida and Tennessee, Wyoming has essentially converted a state agency to override decisions made by local school boards. The state superintendent of public instruction is one of five SLIB members who will make this decision (the others are the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor). The decision can wait until an elected superintendent has been sworn in; Wyoming should not be saddled with the agenda of an appointed official who lost his own party’s primary.
This is especially true of our appointed superintendent, who tried to turn our schools into a culture war battleground and was soundly rejected in the primary by members of his own party, which is the second reason to table this decision. The current superintendent has consistently derided public education, referring to schools as “some of the most toxic places on earth for a kid to have to endure.”
While serious educators were wrestling with long-term funding issues, improving normed student test scores and teacher shortages, the appointed superintendent was trying to provoke fear with contrived concerns about teaching critical race theory, sexualizing kindergarteners or kids turning trans to “stick it to mom.”
Our teachers are not teaching students to loathe America. They are wrestling with how to keep them off their phones. The proposed charter schools are a product of this false picture of education in Wyoming, which should surely give the SLIB pause before proceeding.
A third reason for SLIB to table action on approving three charter schools focuses on Hillsdale College, the school that developed the canned curriculum being proposed. Hillsdale College’s president openly disparages public schools and public-school teachers, referring to education departments as “the dumbest part of every college.” In a recent speech at Hillsdale titled “Laying Siege to the Institutions,” Chris Rufo said to great applause “… to get universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public-school distrust.”
“You really need to operate from a premise of universal public-school distrust.” Do we seriously want to bring the Classical Academy charter schools into Wyoming, knowing their premise is that public education is the enemy, and their purpose is to run their schools using our tax dollars? That’s a problem for me, as it was for several charter schools in Tennessee, which canceled their contracts with Hillsdale because of its aggressive anti-public-school stance and its doctrinaire curriculum.
It isn’t only Hillsdale. There is a charter school cottage industry, with advocates like our state superintendent who rain distrust down on local school boards. Target teachers as groomers or the dumbest part of every college. Contrive a parent-against-educator narrative. Deceive people about what is really happening in our school districts. Lay siege, even. Wyoming does not have to participate in that nonsense.
A fourth, but not final, reason to postpone approving any Classical Academy charter schools is that school boards are cautious to approve charter schools for good reasons. To be responsible stewards of the educational responsibility they have accepted, the SLIB should be equally cautious. States that have imprudently used tax dollars to fund charter schools are finding bad educational outcomes due to financial mismanagement, substandard curriculum, unqualified staff and, especially, a lack of appropriate monitoring.
Fairness, rejection of efforts to use our students in a contrived culture war, scrutiny of a partner who is openly hostile to public education and learning more about how similar charter schools have failed are just a few reasons the State Loan and Investment Board should postpone considering new charters until the elected superintendent has been sworn in.
Dave Throgmorton, Ph.D., graduated from Wyoming public schools K-UW. Casper College was life changing. He enjoyed a career as professor, academic dean and academic VP at liberal arts and community colleges, and recently retired as director of a BOCHES in Carbon County.
Dave Throgmorton, Ph.D., graduated from Wyoming public schools K-UW. Casper College was life changing. He enjoyed a career as professor, academic dean and academic VP at liberal arts and community colleges, and recently retired as director of a BOCHES in Carbon County.