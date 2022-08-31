Dave Throgmorton

On Sept. 6, the State Loan and Investment Board will decide whether to approve opening three charter schools in the state. For multiple reasons, they should table this decision until a new, elected superintendent of public instruction takes office in January.

There is no urgency to this decision, for one thing. There are no districts in the state clamoring for the SLIB to place a charter school in their neighborhood. Until July 1 of this year, only local school boards could approve charter school applications. Legislation promoted by the current appointed superintendent of public instruction changed that and permitted a state agency with no expertise in education to also authorize charter schools.

Dave Throgmorton, Ph.D., graduated from Wyoming public schools K-UW. Casper College was life changing. He enjoyed a career as professor, academic dean and academic VP at liberal arts and community colleges, and recently retired as director of a BOCHES in Carbon County.

