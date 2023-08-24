Disheveled, gangly, the Joshua tree is surely one of the West’s strangest — and most recognizable — plants. Named by Mormon pioneers for the prophet Joshua, whose upraised arms pointed to the promised land, Joshua trees are more likely to remind people today of the lovable creations of Dr. Seuss.

The trees can live several hundred years, and are both the symbol and ecological keystone of the great Mojave Desert ecosystem, stretching from southern California into Nevada, Arizona and southwestern Utah. This stark and beautiful landscape is home to a rich diversity of desert creatures, from tortoises to bighorn sheep, many of which depend on the Joshua tree for food and shelter.

Pepper Trail is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation throughout the West. He is a biologist and writer in Oregon.

