Stephen Trimble.jpg

When I read the Salt Lake Tribune editorial on July 2, my heart sank. A Utah man with severe mental illness had died in a poorly regulated care home, with a mere $8,000 fine levied against the managers.

The editorial was fierce: “It doesn’t seem to matter how horrible the care … how many of these residents live in filth and squalor … the responsible authorities apparently make little to no effort to whip the homes into shape or, failing that, shut them down.”

Utah writer Stephen Trimble is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. His latest book is “The Mike File: A Story of Grief and Hope.”

