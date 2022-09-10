Breaking News: “Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated by a new federal loan forgiveness initiative.”

Thirty-seven percent of Wyomingites with student debt will have a zero balance under President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive those loans. That’s a win for these families, but another reason for partisanship among others.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

