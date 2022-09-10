Breaking News: “Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated by a new federal loan forgiveness initiative.”
Thirty-seven percent of Wyomingites with student debt will have a zero balance under President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive those loans. That’s a win for these families, but another reason for partisanship among others.
Do you know who is unhappy that so many of their constituents had this noose removed from their necks? Here’s a hint. Not one ever lifted a finger to do anything about college education costs, though all were in positions to do so.
The loudest critics of President Biden’s decision to finally do something are members of the Republican “see nothing, say nothing, hear nothing caucus.”
Sen. John Barrasso said, “This decision is a boon for Biden’s wealthy supporters. The Biden administration is selling out working families to appease the far-left wing of the Democrat party.”
Who is Barrasso talking about? There can’t be many of Biden’s “wealthy supporters” among Wyoming beneficiaries of loan forgiveness. None are among the “far-left wing of the Democratic Party.” It’s as though John doesn’t know much about his constituents and has no idea how their lives just got better.
Never was heard a discouraging word from Barrasso or Lummis about Donald Trump’s loan forgiveness program. It helped only one person, Donald Trump. It’s called “filing for bankruptcy,” an option available to billionaires, but not struggling Wyoming folks with burdensome student loans.
Then there’s Gov. Mark Gordon. He has no record of attempting to solve the problem, but is loaded with criticism of the one who has. Gordon calls loan forgiveness a “government handout.” I must have missed it when he criticized government handouts to several Republican officials under the Payroll Protection Program during COVID or the ag subsidies many of them pocket.
Wyoming legislators piled on. Keep in mind, these people meet annually and debate their priorities. They spend a lot of time on abortion and critical race theory, defeating new revenue proposals and ignoring education funding. Never once have they debated how to bring college education expenses under control.
When Joe Biden offers a program, these Republicans are suddenly experts on the matter. State Sen. Brian Boner thinks we should drive kids in a different direction. Instead of the academic education they seek, he wants government to encourage “more technical skills.” He says we can reduce college costs by pushing more kids into the military.
Boner wants student loans to be treated like every other loan. He’d limit help to borrowers with considerable financial resources, current income and collateral to provide repayment assurance. Boner’s idea would succeed only at widening the income gap between haves and have-nots and preventing low-income kids from going to college.
Rep. Landon Brown says debtors should just get a scholarship. A student of whose life Brown knows nothing says sarcastically, “Why didn’t I think of that?” Brown is proud Wyoming student debt is 20% below national average. Yet there’s this inconvenient fact: “Wyoming ranks first in the nation for the percentage of federal student loan borrowers whose debt will be completely eliminated” under Biden’s plan.
Other Republicans call Biden’s plan “discriminatory” and “inflationary.” These same people rely on federal COVID relief and infrastructure dollars to balance Wyoming’s budget. They are heirs of Wyoming legislators who, during the Great Depression, ignored human suffering, while eagerly accepting ag and business subsidies.
It’s the same old song. If it helps farmers, ranchers or mining companies, Wyoming politicians are all in. If it helps people, it is bad policy by definition. Ergo, the death of Medicaid expansion and criticism of student debt forgiveness.
Rid of student debt, these Wyoming families can now afford a new car or a new home or save a few dollars for the future. Who do they have to thank? According to Barrasso, it’s the left wing of the Democratic Party.
Send your “thank-you” note to “Brandon-Got-er-Done,” 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C., 20500.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.