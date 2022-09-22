George Bee

George Bee, president and CEO of US Gold Corp. Courtesy photo.

Editor's note: Per its website, www.ckgoldmine.com, "The CK Gold Project is an advanced stage gold and copper project, located at the site of the historic Copper King Mine in Wyoming’s Silver Crown Mining District," which is west of Cheyenne along Happy Jack Road, not far from Curt Gowdy State Park.

Wyoming is a state blessed with incredible natural resources. The geology that formed wonders such as Devils Tower and the Grand Tetons also created significant resources below the surface.

George Bee is the president and CEO of US Gold Corp, a NASDAQ traded company, now headquartered in Cheyenne. He has over 40 years of experience developing and operating mines all over the world, in places such as Nevada, South Africa, Chile and Argentina, working for major companies such as Barrick Gold, Rio Tinto and Kinross Gold.

