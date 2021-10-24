Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Services is now offering blood flow restriction training (BFRT) as a form of physical therapy treatment. BFRT originated in Japan in the 1960s. Research has since shown that BFRT can be an excellent adjunct to physical therapy care.
What is blood flow restriction training?
BFRT is a form of strength training that allows a patient to achieve maximum gains without requiring a physical therapist to apply excessive loads to a painful joint.
During the initial evaluation, the physical therapist will discuss patient goals and determine if there are pre-existing conditions that would prevent the patient from using BFRT. (Some of these conditions would include active cancer, lymphedema and pregnancy). The therapist will also screen the patient for high blood pressure and other health concerns that would require the treatment pressure to be increased over several visits until the patient can tolerate the therapeutic level.
If the patient is a good candidate for BFRT, a Class 1 FDA-approved medical grade tourniquet (basically a fancy blood pressure cuff) is applied to the limb in need of treatment. The therapist will then perform pressure testing to determine the safest level for the patient. The final step is for the patient to perform the desired exercise with the cuff inflated. The pressure provides a great workout without the use of a weight that could potentially irritate the patient’s joint.
Who might benefit from blood flow restriction training?
Patients struggling with arthritis-related pain. A recent study found that patients with knee osteoarthritis that completed a three-month program of BFRT were able to regain 49% of their knee function, decrease their pain and demonstrate significant improvements in strength.
Post-surgical orthopedic patients (after the initial swelling from surgery subsides).
Patients diagnosed with tendinitis. Research shows that BFRT helps tendons regain their size and tensile strength after injury.
Patients struggling with chronic pain in their extremities. Someone who has been diagnosed with chronic pain that is unrelated to an acute medical issue (such as a blood clot) or who has pain that medical testing hasn’t identified may be able to manage the pain with BFRT.
Athletes trying to improve their athletic performance. BFRT makes the body more efficient at using oxygen. This can translate into improved athletic performance.
Is blood flow restriction safe?
Yes. The physical therapist knows the contraindications of BFRT and will review those with the patient to ensure that BFRT is a safe option. There has been some concern that BFRT might cause blood clots, but to date no studies have shown that BFRT increases this risk when compared to traditional exercise.
Does insurance cover blood flow restriction training?
BFRT is billed as “therapeutic exercise,” a common and well-covered insurance code used in physical therapy.