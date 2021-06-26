In 1973, the first contract was signed between the city of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. As Mayor Bill Nation said on the signing, “There is much work to be done for the dogs and cats (and all animals) in our city. Thanks to the determined animal lovers who make up the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, we have begun.” Forty-eight years later, CAS has become among the top animal organizations in this region.
Over the past several weeks, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has been in negotiations with the city of Cheyenne regarding a long-overdue increase in funding necessary to maintain the shelter’s services to the city. The city has opted to look into options for cutting services or taking it on themselves, rather than contracting out.
After meeting with Mayor Patrick Collins and Councilman Bryan Cook last week to discuss the future of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter contract, I was concerned to learn that some members of our City Council may not realize the many benefits of animal control and animal sheltering to the Cheyenne community. Apparently, there is a general feeling that taxpayers should not pay for community animal welfare efforts, including providing veterinary care.
Particularly disturbing was hearing the comment that there is no state statute requiring the city to provide any animal control or sheltering services to the community. Instead, the city has recognized its obligation through the various animal ordinances.
In a state with upward of 72% of the population being pet owners, I am surprised that our elected officials feel taxpayers would not want to support these efforts. In other cities, where animal services are maintained only by police departments, the focus becomes only on animal law enforcement. It minimizes the critical role animal shelters play in community and social services. Going this route would be a huge step backward for the Cheyenne community, with consequences relating to animal welfare and public health, city cleanliness and tourism, mental health (especially in lower-income and homeless populations) and community education.
Within the animal industry, and certainly in the city of Cheyenne, pets are increasingly treated as family members, and more and more residents believe they should be treated as such.
Consider the extreme example of countries in which there is no animal control service or shelter programs. Consider driving through one of the rural counties in our state that lack animal control services. Stray dogs roam the streets in packs. Contagious animal diseases, such as parvovirus, distemper and intestinal parasites, plague not only the strays, but the owned animals with which they may come in contact. Zoonotic diseases, such as scabies, mange, ringworm, and fatal diseases such as rabies and plague are enormous concerns for the residents.
Dog attacks (especially among children) are way too common. Outdoor dining areas and trash alleys are littered with stray cats and dogs begging. Injured and sick animals lay suffering and dead in the streets. Tourism and town reputation suffers from unsightly and potentially dangerous strays walking the streets and increased animal waste. These extreme examples highlight the importance of robust animal control and shelter programs in a community that is known nationwide for animal-related recreational events.
Animal sheltering is moving forward throughout the country from a model of strictly population control to a model of providing community social services to help keep animals in their homes and out of the shelter. Rather than low-income families surrendering pets due to cost, programs to pay for medical care or pet food are developed. Professional training is being provided in homes to help dogs with behavior issues remain suitable to stay in their home. Emotional support animals are being adopted to those in need, including veterans with post-traumatic disorders, disabled individuals or homeless individuals.
There is very clear evidence that the animal-human bond correlates strongly with human mental health. There is no doubt that many Cheyenne residents would be lost without their companion animals. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is actively moving toward this model with or without the city contract, but I can only see benefits to our community having city collaboration.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter currently qualifies as a “no-kill” shelter, rare among open intake shelters that take in sick and injured animals and animals with severe and dangerous behavior issues. CAS has a greater than 90% live release rate for animals in our care.
As well, we offer educational programs for community children; help house pets at no cost when a community member is hospitalized, evicted or otherwise temporarily unable to care for their pet; counsel family members on behavior issues to keep pets in homes; offer low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination programs; control community cat populations through trap/neuter release, the barn cat program and fostering kittens and so much more!
Additionally, we provide humane euthanasia and cremation services for low-income families, as well as unclaimed animals with grave medical conditions or severe behavioral problems that make them unsafe to be adopted. When a stray animal is hit by a car or injured, they receive immediate medical attention.
I hope that the City Council will do their due diligence in researching the benefits of a strong shelter relationship within major cities across the nation and at what cost it comes. Cutting services down to only ordinance enforcement compromises community health, safety, and the welfare and wellbeing of citizens and their pets.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has highly trained and capable staff and animal control officers. We are well equipped to handle the need, but after 10 years with no budget increase, we must get adequate funding to continue to provide these services and grow with demand. Given appropriate city funding and the exceptional donor contributions we receive to subsidize the city and provide extra community programs, we hope to continue to join forces with the city to keep the reputation of being a progressive town with human and animal welfare as a top priority.
Regardless of the outcome of the contract negotiations, CAS remains committed to providing animal services to our community in whatever form that may take.