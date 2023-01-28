Old habits die hard, as the saying goes. But myths and legends do, too, as Hunter S. Thompson famously said.

When it comes to government, there is one idea that endures, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. It is that bipartisanship is inherently good, but essentially dead in our polarized times.

Jonathan Bydlak is the director of the Governance Program at the R Street Institute in Washington. He wrote this for InsideSources.com

