Here are eight predictions for the coming year in accordance with a hallowed tradition that I have previously not honored. If some of the supporting facts below seem unfamiliar, it could be because they have not received the attention they deserve. But they are real.

First, some good news about the U.S. economy:

Mark Weisbrot is co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington. He is the author of “Failed: What the ‘Experts’ Got Wrong About the Global Economy.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus