Bipartisanship is the solution to some problems, but it also helped create them. On the one hand, if you are a classical liberal with a strong preference for fiscal responsibility, bipartisanship generally gets you nowhere. Big Capitol Hill deals mean big spending. On the other hand, the only path to reforming the drivers of our current and future debt or making other important changes is through a bipartisan agreement.

Most people have an unmixed love for bipartisanship. Who can blame them? It conjures ideas of collegiality and sensible legislators joining forces to get the job done harmoniously. After years of polarized politics bleeding into our personal lives, who doesn’t welcome collegiality? Besides, we have big problems that require big solutions that won’t be achieved without agreement across the aisle.

Veronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

