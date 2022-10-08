Emily Ekins

After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future.

However, in 2020, despite President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric on immigration, he improved upon the performance of the previous Republican presidential nominee by 10 percentage points among Hispanic-Americans – particularly in Texas and Florida.

Emily Ekins is a vice president and director of polling at the Cato Institute. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

